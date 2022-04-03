TikToker says she donates plasma for nail and lash money, sparking debate

A TikToker has sparked considerable controversy and debate on the platform after posting a video detailing how they sell their blood plasma to pay for things like nails and eyelashes.

The video, posted by user Taya (@so.chantell), shows her giving plasma.

“When donating plasma, pays for my nails, toes, and lashes monthly,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. Taya’s video currently has over 1.3 million views.

In comments, some users shared similar plasma donation stories.

“My hunny does it for me when we are short on rent,” shared one user.

“I go to pay for things I’m short for monthly, like bills and gas,” added another.

“I donate twice a week and it helps keep me in school,” a third agreed. “Plus I get to help people.”

On this topic, many users chimed in to share their stories of how blood plasma donation positively impacted their lives.

“This is how my son’s medicine is made,” said one user. “They need to be paying y’all at least $300 every visit cause his medication is worth thousands of $.”

“I WOULD NOT [BE] HERE WITHOUT PEOPLE LIKE YOU,” noted another TikToker. “I HAVE SICKLE CELL ANEMIA AND NEED MANY BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS… I LOVE YOU FOR GIVING MY SISTER AND MY BLESSING.”

“Thanks for donating,” stated a further TikToker. “It always helped my dad and many other people.”

For context, blood plasma donors earn anywhere from $50 to $75 per blood plasma donation, according to Money.com.

However, some commenters argue that compensation is not enough given how much blood plasma costs when it is needed for a patient.

“They should pay people more $ because it is sold for much,” noted one commenter.

“​​I’m just saying I feel we should keep getting that 150 every time because I sit there for 2.3-3 hours every time waiting,” said another.

Additional users from outside the US said that, in their countries, blood plasma is a voluntary donation with zero compensation.

“In the UK we do this for free,” explained a TikToker.

“In the Netherlands you give it [voluntarily],” noted another. “You get no money whatsoever.”

“We don’t get paid to donate it in Australia,” added a third.

Above all, users thanked Taya for showing them another way to make money while helping people.

“How do I sign up?” asked one user.

Taya did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

