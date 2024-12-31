‘I wanted a Chrysler Pacifica’: Expert shows the 2 best minivans that are the most bang for the buck. But which is tops?

If you’re minivan shopping, one expert says there are two brands you can rely on—and it’s no longer from the brand that started the minivan in the first place.

The TikTok video providing minivan recommendations comes from Royalty Auto Service (@royaltyautoservice), the prolific car maintenance creator based out of an auto repair shop in St. Marys, Ga. As of Monday morning, less than 24 hours into its run on TikTok, it’s pulled in more than 210,000 views.

In it, the father-son duo reveal that the son’s wife has a fourth child on the way—”not a fourth van,” the father quips—and that it’s time to bring a new minivan into the picture to replace a well-worn Toyota Sienna.

They start with two vans they wouldn’t recommend. One is a Kia Carnival, which should be no surprise to those who watch Royalty videos, as their dislike of Kias is well documented. They also single out Chrysler with some regret, with the father noting, “They used to be really good way back in the day.”

He adds that Chrysler originated the minivan back in 1984, a fact corroborated by a Car and Driver story in which they go back to the publication’s archives for their original write-up on the vehicle. There, they said, “This minivan really is a new vehicular concept. Chrysler will continue to build its truck-style vans for those who need a wide body; the mini, on the other hand, has the potential to ease van utility into every suburban garage. Just being low enough to fit under the overhead door is a heck of a good start.”

It also goes on to praise the minivan’s plastiwood side paneling, to give you a sense of the era.

The big reveal

The TikTokers then disclose the son’s new minivan: the latest edition of the Honda Odyssey. They pull in one of his daughters and the family dog to demonstrate one feature in particular: A middle seat that slides side-to-side to allow for people in the back row to get out with more room.

As the father explains, “Drive the Honda. Drive the Toyota, because they’re going to have similar cars, vans, whatever, trucks, whatever. And whichever one you’re more comfortable in, go with that one, because you really can’t go wrong.”

What the reviews say about the Honda minivan

Car and Driver likes the new Odyssey, placing it fifth in its 2025 minivan rankings—just below the Kia Carnival and its hybrid cousin.

“Honda didn’t invent the minivan, but it wasted little time nailing the formula with the Odyssey,” the review states. “Now in its third decade of production, the Odyssey’s reputation for providing worry-free transport for up to eight passengers and their stuff remains rock solid. A proven, V-6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission deliver faithful performance with class-competitive efficiency, while impressive—for a minivan—ride and handling inspire confidence and relay a feeling of solid design and build quality.”

The publication also praises the second-row seats in its review of the interior, noting, “The Odyssey’s second and third rows are among the roomiest in the class. The Magic Slide seats in the second-row are far more comfortable than the Pacifica’s Stow-and-Go second-row seats, and the Honda’s chairs can slide both side-to-side and fore-and-aft, allowing for multiple configurations that keep the peace when sibling rivalries escalate.”

However, each Magic Seat is 68 pounds, “making removal a workout” if you’re looking to take them out for cargo hauling.

The top-rated minivan according to the publication is Volkswagen’s new ID.Buzz, which is just now making its way into dealerships for the first time.

What viewers thought

The minivan talk brought some opinions to the table. Users left their thoughts in the comments.

“Odyssey is the pinnacle,” said one enthusiastic comment. “If you’re gonna buy a van, start there.”

Someone else preferred the Sienna, noting, “I haven’t changed the oil in mine once, just added oil. I’m gonna make a TikTok of it. Incredible vehicle, possibly the best ever made.”

“Kia and Chrysler lost the recipe a long time ago,” someone complained. “Hyundai too.”

Another user, however, praised the Pacifica minivan, noting, “2017 Pacifica 3.6 original engine and transmission 270k miles engine sounds perfect 3k miles oil change.” That person then added, “It’s a fact.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Honda, Toyota, and Chrysler via email and the creator via TikTok comment and online contact form.

