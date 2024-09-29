‘Me with Olaplex’: Beauty expert reveals best drugstore hair products that are ‘better than high-end’

A beauty influencer said you need to start spending more money on hair products if you want your locks to look good. Just go to the drugstore, another creator suggested.

What hair products you buy really depends on your hair type, needs, and budget.

However, a debate has broken out online about whether a product’s price point significantly affects the outcome of hair.

The video that started it all

In a trending video with more than 30,000 views, hair, beauty, and lifestyle create Clau Lynn (@clauulynnn) gave a controversial opinion.

“If you are using a $10 shampoo and conditioner, don’t be surprised when your hair looks like it’s $10,” Clau Lynn said.

She added that if you use “good high-end products” that are pricier, “your hair is going to look a million bucks.”

In the link in her bio Clau Lynn specifically recommends a $161 shampoo, conditioner, and scalp serum kit from MONAT and a $37 leave-in cream.

While Clau Lynn’s hair does look great, it might not just be the hair products. (Genetics can play a major role.)

Keep in mind that while MONAT is known for its natural ingredients, the Florida Attorney General’s office investigated it just a few years ago after dozens of customers filed complaints about hair loss from the products and misleading claims, ABC News Tampa Bay reported.

A cheaper point of view

In a viral video with more than 3.6 million views, popular creator Mila Jaye (@vanilla_swirlxx) respectfully disagreed as she stitched Clau Lynn’s video.

“Not everyone wants to spend $50, $100 on a shampoo, conditioner, leave-in conditioner,” Mila Jaye said, adding, “Believe it or not, you don’t need expensive hair care products if you want healthy, luscious hair.”

Mila Jaye, who’s gone through several different hair colors over the years, said she’s been using drugstore products the entire time and continues to use them while currently having “bleached as f–k” locks.

Here are her favorites (and no, she’s not sponsored by L’Oreal):

L’Oreal Paris EverPure shampoo and conditioner

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths hair mask

Eva NYC Therapy Session hair mask

L’Oreal Paris EverPure Bond Repair treatment

L’Oreal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss

“If you’re someone on your hair care journey, you want long hair, healthy hair, shiny hair, whatever it is. Don’t feel the need to go out and buy every hundred-dollar product just because someone on TikTok tells you to,” Mila Jaye said.

(Jaye is a savings queen and previously went viral for showing people how to get their press-on nails to last 30 days.)

Is expensive shampoo worth it?

The short answer, according to this expert, is no.

Perry Romanowski, a cosmetic chemist and founder of Chemist’s Corner, told Well+Good that as long as you’re using a conditioner after shampooing, “the shampoo you use doesn’t matter much.”

That’s because when it comes down to the nitty gritty, most shampoo products are able to get the job (aka cleaning your hair) pretty effectively. With more expensive shampoos, what you’re usually paying for is how many conditioning agents are in the product that will make your hair feel soft after rinsing.

But that doesn’t matter much if you’re going to go in with a conditioner after, anyway.

“We wouldn’t splurge on this category since most of the functional ingredients to cleanse hair are pretty much the same across mass and luxe brands,” Victoria Fu, cosmetic chemist and co-founder of Chemist Confessions, said.

Romanowski mentioned Pantene, Garnier Fructis, and Tresemmé as trusted, inexpensive brands that are easily accessible.

However, the brand and price point may matter more if you’re a person who cares about certain ethical or environmental considerations, like buying products that are vegan, organic, or cruelty-free. Then a higher price point may be more in alignment with your needs.

“Tbh 10$ shampoo is expensive,” a commenter wrote, echoing several others.

“The worst conditioner I ever used was 50$,” a person shared.

“Me with Olaplex. I just CANNOT understand the hype or price. It’s a no from me,” another added.

“I was buying high end and it made my hair terrible. Used drug store again and my hair is so healthy,” a viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mila Jaye and Clau Lynn for comment via email and Instagram direct message.



