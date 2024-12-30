‘You’re a better person than me’: Best Buy customer comes for data transfer after buying iPhone 15 through Verizon. Then things take a wrong turn

Smartphones aren’t always that smart. While iPhones, along with other smart devices, may allow owners to browse the internet, get directions, or scroll through social media with ease, they can also present major headaches for the people who use them every day.

Featured Video

For example, some users may find that basic features differ from smartphone to smartphone. Others have reported problems with their phone’s screens. And others have lamented the ever-changing nature of accessories and cables that one must buy to support their device.

Problems like these are especially pronounced during upgrades, as TikTok user and Best Buy worker Dallas Ponzo (@dallas_ponzo) knows well. Ponzo has previously shared his many horror stories about helping customers with their new phones. Now, in a video with over 37,000 views, he reveals just how poorly something as simple as a new phone activation can go.

What went wrong with this data transfer and activation?

According to Ponzo, he was working when a mother and her daughter came in seeking a data transfer and IMEI swap to their new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. They purchased the phones by utilizing upgrades to their phone lines.

Advertisement

This is, in theory, a relatively simple process. Ponzo, however, quickly encountered issues actually performing this data transfer.

“There’s two ways to fix this on a Verizon account or on any account. And it’s to either take the SIM cards out and put them in the other devices and swap them. [That] wasn’t a possibility because iPhone 15 are eSIM only,” Ponzo says.

Ponzo explains the other option was to call Verizon, which he did not want to do. “Because who knows how long you’ll be on hold?” he says.

Instead, he says he opted for a method that he claims has worked for him “every single time.” And that’s the wireless eSIM transfer from iPhone to iPhone.

Advertisement

Although this is a somewhat involved process, Ponzo says he was confident that it would allow them to quickly have their data transferred. This did not end up being the case.

“I tried to transfer the numbers. The mom’s didn’t work. It said contact Verizon, didn’t give me any more information than that,” he starts. “And then the daughter’s said it worked but took it off the new phone and just never put it on the old one.”

From there, Ponzo says he just decided to proceed with the data transfer, which, surprisingly, caused more problems.

“When I tried to wipe the mom’s phone, it needed her Apple ID password, which she forgot,” he details. “We tried to reset it, which normally is pretty easy, and you can do that through the phone number—but the phone number was gone now, because it wasn’t on the new phone or her old phone since she did an upgrade on this 15 Pro Max, and the only other way to verify was to use the new phone.”

Advertisement

“So, we tried to use the new phone, but it said, ‘Nope, this phone is too new. You can reset a password on it starting Jan. 7,” Ponzo continues.

Eventually, they figured out a workaround that involved sending a code to her daughter’s device. Unfortunately, this also meant disabling “stolen device protection”—a process that involves a 1-hour wait.

Once the hour was over, Ponzo says he reached out to Verizon and managed to complete everything.

“After about, like, 30 minutes of the Verizon rep talking to the customer and then being on hold, [the phone] was able to be activated like it was supposed to,” he recalls. “It was a mess. But in the end, they got what they needed.”

Advertisement

In the comments section, users recounted their own experiences doing something like this, with many recalling similar frustration.

“I remember these types of days. Worked for Verizon and T-Mobile and there would be days you’d spend half your day doing a deal or trying to troubleshoot,” said a user. “You’ve got patience.”

Advertisement

“This is why I always warn ppl you don’t wanna do a shared upgrade,” stated another. “Such a pain.”

“This is why when people come in and want to take someone else’s upgrade I will flat out tell them they can do their upgrade online,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Best Buy and Verizon via email, as well as to to Ponzo via Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.