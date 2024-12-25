‘I didn’t read I guess’: Woman buys new iPhone and unboxes it. She immediately learns she’s made a mistake

The iPhone is far and away the most popular smartphone in the United States. While Android phones make up a significant portion of current sales, the three best-selling smartphones in the third quarter of 2024 were all iPhones. And in a 2023 survey from Piper Sandler, it was estimated that 87% of American teens owned one of the Apple devices.

However, this doesn’t mean that everyone who has an Apple iPhone is thrilled with the company. Users have complained about changes Apple has made to the iOS software, which some iPhone owners claim are either visually unappealing or difficult to use. Others have noted that, when compared with Android, iOS lacks some basic features.

Not only that, but Apple’s tendency to dramatically change its products and software over time can cause a headache for consumers, as recently noted by TikTok user Maura Powers (@mauraepowers) in a video with more than 706,000 views.

So why is this woman issuing a warning about the new iPhone?

In her video, Powers shows herself unboxing a cable.

“I’m gonna give you the warning I wish I had,” she starts.

As the video progresses, she reveals that she recently purchased the new iPhone. However, either because “they didn’t tell me or I didn’t read,” she was unaware that one key detail of the phone was altered since the previous generation.

“The charger changed,” she states. “OK, remember when the charger was like that big, long thing with like the clickies on the side? And then we all had to change to the little—what’s it called—a micro USB? Yeah, well guess what? Now we’re changing to a USB [C].”

She then discovers that she, again, bought the wrong cable, a fact that visibly frustrates her.

However, Powers’ anger about the situation doesn’t stop there.

“Also, when you go to buy your phone case, make sure you know what phone you got, because I thought I got the Plus. I got the Pro Max,” she shares. “They have too many words.”

“I want the same charger; I want the same sizes,” Powers declares. “I understand that’s not economical for Apple, but I don’t think that they’re struggling as much as us.”

Why did Apple change the iPhone charger?

While alterations in design can be attributed to everything from changing screen sizes to preferences on the part of Apple’s designers, one question lingers: Why did Apple switch to USB-C?

The reason is simple: It was a requirement from the European Union.

As noted in an October 2022 article from PC Mag, the European Union required that all phones, tablets, and cameras would have to use USB-C for charging by the end of 2024, or else the product could not be sold in the EU. This was done, in part, to reduce electronic waste stemming from requiring a variety of cables and adapters.

Consequently, Apple introduced a USB-C port to the iPhone 15, introducing the idea in their keynote by stating that “USB-C has become a universally accepted standard.”

While many commenters questioned how Powers was just becoming aware of this, as the shift happened two years ago, others said that confusion over the issue is still common—and the frustration about it is palpable.

“I work at Best Buy. The people who don’t understand this actually frustrates me so bad,” wrote a user. “Why is it that hard to remember what phone you have and GOOGLE what it needs. It also COMES WITH THE PHONE.”

“People got mad at me for getting mad about this. I don’t buy every new piece of tech. My headphones, Kindle, phone, and earbuds all require different chargers now,” added another.

“Girl yes!! I got the 16 pro two weeks ago and have been driven mad by all the chargers I need to change,” offered a third. “My husband still has the previous charger so our house is full of cables.”

We’ve reached out to Apple and Powers via email.

