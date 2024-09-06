‘I just tell myself it ain’t food it don’t expire’: Bath & Body Works customer warns you should check products for expiration dates. Do you really have to?

When was the last time you checked the expiration date of your lotion or perfume? It’s important to be mindful of these expiration dates to avoid skin irritations.

Recently, TikTok user @youheartbeth posted a video throwing away several of their cosmetics from Bath & Body Works. The text overlay says, “This is a reminder check the expiration dates on your BBW products. If it ‘takes you back’ it’s probably expired.”

The caption to the video reads, “How did that body spray expire in 2016? I feel like I just bought it.”

What are viewers saying?

Currently, the video has almost 9,000 likes and 436,000 views. Viewers are pretty split about their boundaries on the topic. Some folks still use expired items.

“I just tell myself, ‘If it ain’t food, it don’t expire,’” wrote one commenter.



“Me, using my 13-year-old lotion because they discontinued my favorite scent. And no there wasn’t a similar replacement,” mentioned another.



“Nothings ever happened to me using expired lotion and perfume and body wash,” wrote another user.



Other viewers are more cautious of product expiration dates.

“Once they turn bright yellow I throw them away lol,” says a comment.

“The mists can last forever. It’s the body creams (esp vanilla ones) that can turn bad even before the expiry. The lotions and body washes don’t have this issue, just the cream,” says another one.

Is it safe to use expired products?

For the most part, using expired anything is not the best idea. According to a Healthline article, using expired lotions won’t do too much harm except maybe dry out your skin. Unless the lotion comes in a jar container, which can develop bacteria over time. Expired perfume, on the other hand, is more likely to cause skin irritation or an allergic reaction, according to an article by Makeup.com.

Most cosmetic products come with a “period after opening (PAO)” symbol which tells you how many months after opening the product is safe to use. If you can’t find an expiration date on your products, check for the symbol of an open container with a number on it. That is the PAO symbol.

Other Bath & Body Works concerns

Aside from expiration dates, Bath & Body Works customers have expressed other concerns about their products. As previously reported by the Daily Dot, an alleged former employee of Bath & Body Works cited questionable chemicals in the company’s products like Propylparaben and Butylparaben, although both of these have been approved by the CDC.

In addition to body products, the company also makes home items like candles and plug ins. After having a wall plug in, called wallflowers by the brand, in storage for a year, one customer posted a video of the wallflower after they noticed a crystal web like structure in it. While it is unclear exactly what it is, some viewer’s thought it might by fiber glass. The Daily Dot also reported on this incident and the dangers of fiberglass.

All in all, it’s best to keep an eye on the expiration dates on your cosmetic and home scent products in order to protect against adverse chemical reactions.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Bath and Body Works for comment via email and to @youheartbeth for comment via email and TikTok message.

