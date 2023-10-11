‘I was CONVINCED this happened but never was able to prove it’: Amazon Prime Day shoppers think they’re getting scammed

In theory, Amazon Prime Day is meant to be a day when Prime subscribers are able to get exclusive discounts on items. But after Oct. 10, the most recent Prime Day, concerned customers are sharing why they think things might be too good to be true. And they have receipts.

In one video approaching 1 million views, Stephanie Smiley (@stephaniesmiley08) shared screenshots from the Amazon website and implored the online retailer for an explanation.

The screenshots appeared to show a full-priced bedsheet shed for $49.99 on Oct. 7, while on Oct. 10, Amazon Prime Day, that same item was advertised as being originally $74.99 but discounted by 33% to $49.99. This led the TikToker to suspect that items are not actually being discounted on Prime Day but are instead being sold at their original price while making said price look like a discount. Smiley didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

If this was a one-off, this might’ve been explainable, but TikTok user Stefanny Alecon (@stefannyalecon) claimed that a similar scenario happened to her during Prime Day.

“Amazon hikes up their prices, then ‘puts it on sale,'” she theorized in a video that racked up 379,000 views. “I mean, its lower than the original, but not that much of a sale.”

Alecon then showed viewers her computer screen on the Amazon website, where she pointed out that a sweater is being advertised as being 51% off, from an original price of $52.99 to $25.89.

“In your head, you’re like, ‘Oh this is half off, it’s such a great deal,’ but before Prime Day, this sweater was originally $35,” she claimed. Alecon then speculated that Amazon is “doing a mind game” on shoppers and “playing us” with inflated deals. Alecon didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Across both videos, viewers seemed relieved that their own suspicions were validated.

“I was CONVINCED this happened but never was able to prove it,” one commenter wrote. “Thank you for confirming.” Several other viewers alleged that Amazon does “this every year,” with one admitting that it felt “exhausting being scammed in every aspect of life.”

Some pointed out that this is common practice among various other retailers. “All stores are famous for this,” one wrote.

“Places do this all the time when things are on sale. You just have to be aware and shop smarter,” another advised.

Amazon’s public relations team didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.