‘So you’re firing me because I’m on TikTok?’: Worker records himself getting fired over his TikTok account—but viewers question whether it’s real

A TikToker’s video recording of their employer allegedly firing them because of their TikTok account has drawn over 2.2 million views and divided viewers.

In the video, poster @mons.vi confirms with his now-former employer that the decision to let him go is based on his TikTok presence.

“I don’t see why you would represent yourself the way you have been online and you certainly will not be representing our company with your behavior online,” his alleged former employer says in the video.

As his former supervisor continues to say they will begin processing his departure internally, @mons.vi tells them that he believes his boss has always “had it out for him,” and curses at him.

“Fuck you guys, I’m going to start my own fucking bank and I’m going to run you out of fucking business, so thanks for nothing,” he says in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to @mons.vi via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

The video polarized viewers, with many suggesting it isn’t real.

“Why did he switch his content to just lying on the daily,” one commenter wrote.

“WHY DOES NO ONE REALIZE RHIS ISNT REAL,” another viewer shared.

“Why does so many people think this is real?” a user echoed.

Others, under the assumption that the video captures something that actually happened, shared messages of support in the comments section.

“Omg, this is insane,” one commenter wrote. “His content isn’t even anything crazy, it’s cool and wholesome. i’m sorry this happened to you.”

“I’m so sorry hopefully u find a better job with a way better manager/boss I wish u the best of luck,” another commenter wrote.

“His boss just used that as an excuse to Fire him don’t worry you’re going to rise above all this,” a commenter wrote.

While the creator did not address whether the video was indeed a skit, the content is on par with the new influx of firings and layoffs that creators have shared online. Several TikTokers have gone viral after filming themselves either allegedly getting laid off or fired from their jobs, sparking discussion about today’s job market.