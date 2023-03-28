‘Fired from a hiring website’: Indeed employee films herself getting laid off remotely

A former Indeed employee who filmed their experience being laid off from the job-finding site has drawn over 34,000 views on TikTok.

The video captures the personal impact of a layoff at the tech company that represented a 15% thinning of its workforce—the poster, Kharina (@kpineda5061), is one of around 2,200 people who were let go.

Throughout her video, Kharina shows herself interacting with some of her coworkers after receiving the news, with some expressing their gratitude for the work she did at the company ahead of her final day.

“I want to say that I am so thankful for all the work that you have done here,” one of her supervisors tells her after she is informed that her job was impacted by the layoffs.

In the comments of her video, Kharina replied to one viewer saying that she is likely to use the site to find her next job.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via comment on the video, as well as to Indeed via email regarding the video.

Indeed CEO Chris Hyams stated in a memo that the cuts were made at every level of the company in anticipation of predictions that the job market will continue cooling, as reported by CNN.

“Last quarter, US total job openings were down 3.5% year-over-year, while sponsored job volume fell 33%,” Hyams stated. “In the US, we are expecting job openings will likely decrease to pre-pandemic levels of about 7.5 million, or even lower over the next two to three years.”

CNN also reported that the layoffs at Indeed follow recent Amazon and Meta cuts, which have resulted in the reduction of both companies’ labor forces by a total of around 19,000.

Several viewers commiserated with her, sharing their own stories of being caught in a layoff at work.

“I remember the first time I got laid off luckily I didn’t have to stick around afterward,” one commenter wrote. “One [time] I even got laid off by certified mail on a Sunday.”

“I got laid off as well love getting treated like we are nothing,” another said.

“I’ve been laid off 3 times in my career and I’m still in my 20s,” a further user shared. “You’ll be fine. This economy has just sucked for a while.”