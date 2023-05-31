‘Next time just ask’: Man breaks into bakery, takes 6 cupcakes, tries to clean up after himself

Somewhere out there in the world, there is a thief with manners and a very serious sweet tooth.

In a viral video that has amassed over 1.8 million views as of Tuesday morning, TikTok user Emma (@itsemmaokay) captured the moment she says a random man broke into her bakery, stole cupcakes and tried to clean up after himself. The Daily Dot reached out to Emma via her website’s contact form.

“This is the story of my business getting broken into last night at three o’clock in the morning,” Emma explained in the video.

Apparently, a random man showed up at her bakery in the wee hours of the morning and after standing around for a bit, decided to break in and enter.

“I guess he got bored sitting there and decided to kick the door in,” Emma said as the store’s security camera video played.

The man can be seen kicking in the door and then carefully creeping through broken glass to enter the bakery.

“Shout out to my guy on the glass safety,” Emma narrated.

After the man gained access to the store, he sat around for a bit, as if waiting for an employee to come serve him. The bakery owner said he sat down for about ten to fifteen minutes and even went to the bathroom. However, that wasn’t the strangest thing the man did. After breaking in, the thief tried to tidy up after himself

“He finds a mop and mop bucket and starts cleaning up his glass mess,” Emma said.

Despite the fact that the man didn’t do a particularly good clean-up job, the creator still praised his effort.

“Honestly, gotta love a criminal who is at least respectful,” she said. “A respectful king, we love to see it.”

The man was in the business for about an hour and ten minutes, before he finally left, baked treats in hand, the video showed. He also took selfies on the bakery’s phone.

“The only thing he walked out with was six chocolate, champagne cupcakes,” Emma said. “Next time, just ask.”

In the comments, TikTok viewers expressed how the theft left them scratching their heads.

“I love how he just sits there like he’s waiting for a server to show up. Like dang, what’s taking so long! I want my cupcakes,” one commenter wrote.

“Don’t charge him but I hope we can find him to at least work a day at your store as community service to fix the door,” another user said.

The content creator updated her followers in a new video posted two days ago. In the clip, she explained the police took video footage and statements. She also said they had a great laugh about the whole ordeal. She also said she got some baking inspiration from the robber’s outfit on the night he committed the crime.

“We decided to make some orange, neon, sunglass cupcakes,” the baker explained.

The special featured a sugar cookie frosted to resemble the cupcake the alleged thief’s sunglasses atop a chocolate champagne cupcake, like the ones he stole.