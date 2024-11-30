‘I would avoid these at all costs’: Service advisor says if you’re targeting a luxury brand, avoid Land Rover and BMW. Here’s why

A service advisor released a PSA for car buyers on which brands to avoid if they don’t want huge repair bills down the line. In particular, he says to avoid Land Rover and BMW. Why?

Featured Video

TikTok user Bev (@bevurly) posted a video earlier this week with the five cars he would personally never buy as a service provider. “I’m a service provider for a very busy shop,” he says to start the video, “and here are five cars I would never buy. These cars come into the shop way more than they should.”

Jaguar Land Rover

The first vehicle Bev is warning car buyers about is the Land Rover. “I can’t count on one hand, maybe even two hands, how many Land Rovers we have at the shop right now for major problems. These aren’t simple problems, guys. I would avoid these at all costs.”

Advertisement

Bev isn’t the only mechanic who has sworn off Land Rovers. In a video posted back in June, the brains behind Royalty Auto Service said he also avoids Land Rovers due to maintenance costs. According to Land Rover Annapolis, the average maintenance cost is approximately $9,000 per year. AAA data shows the average person pays about $800 to maintain their vehicle every year.

Nissan Sentra

“I sell more transmissions on these than any other vehicle,” Bev says of the Nissan Sentra. “Nissan CVT transmission—everybody knows it’s absolutely junk. Recently, they did revamp it, and they made it a lot better, but anything 2020 and past is just not good.”

The Nissan CVT transmission, which Nissan started developing in the 1990s, features computer software that switches gears for the driver. According to Lemon Law Experts, “Unfortunately for many consumers, the defects of this component have canceled out Nissan’s belief that their CVTs are reliable, exposing them to more heat and friction than they were originally designed to withstand.”

Advertisement

In an email statement, a representative for Nissan wrote, “While that might be a single TikToker’s opinion, I’d encourage you to consider the Sentra’s current track record before simply repeating it. Sentra is rated one of the top models in the compact car segment in the JD Power Initial Quality study, and it is a Recommended model by Consumer Reports.”

GMC Yukon

Bev says he’s seen several of these in just the past few weeks at work. “Failed lifters, blown motors—the list goes on,” he says. “I know my GM freaks are going to be freaking out on me over that one, but this is just what I see.”

As a matter of fact, GMC is facing a class-action lawsuit filed by car buyers who said they overpaid for vehicles with faulty transmissions. GMC denied the allegations in court, but a judge allowed the lawsuit to move forward.

Advertisement

BMW

Now, Bev isn’t saying that BMWs are unreliable, necessarily. “I’m just saying I have to write these repair tickets, and the cost to do anything on these vehicles is astronomical. It almost outweighs not even owning one.”

Luxury car brands like BMW are notorious for costing more than the average vehicle to maintain. That’s because of the specialized training sometimes required for technicians who have to deal with more complex systems, specialized parts, and electrical components.

Jeep Cherokee

Last but certainly not least, in Bev’s opinion, is the Jeep Cherokee. “Or the Compass, or even the Grand Cherokee,” he says. “As soon as I see one of these roll up in the shop, I know I’m about to make some money. I wouldn’t give my worst enemy one of these for free.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Jeep owners posted videos to vent frustration about the recent recall of Jeep Wrangler 4×2 plug-in hybrid SUVs from 2021-2024 due to fire risk. Certain Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models are also under recall. The Lemon Law Guys called the 2019 Jeep Cherokee “the worst Jeep in the last decade” due to engine, transmission, drivetrain, brake, and electrical issues.

Viewers react to the list

The video has already amassed more than 580,000 views. In the comments section, viewers weighed in on the list and offered their own opinions.

Advertisement

One viewer joked, “It has been estimated that over 80% of Range Rovers are still on the road today. The rest made it home.”

A second viewer wrote, “I work in sub-prime used car financing. The POS list: KIA, Hyundai, BMW, Chrysler, Jeep, Land Rover, Jaguar.”

Another viewer wrote, “Just buy a Toyota.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Bev via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. It also reached out to Land Rover, Nissan, General Motors, BMW, and Stellantis via email for comment.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.