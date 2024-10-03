‘2017 GMC already had my transmission rebuild $4,800’: Expert issues warning over new General Motors lawsuit. Here’s what Chevy, Cadillac, GMC, and Buick drivers need to know

GMC is facing a big class-action lawsuit over faulty transmissions, with an estimated 800,000 vehicles involved, including 514,000 certified classes. According to CBT News, a federal appeals court ordered General Motors to face a class-action lawsuit. Allegations claim the automaker knew it was selling faulty transmissions.

Recently, CarEdge (@caredge.yt), a TikTok account that discusses car news, broke down the lawsuit to viewers in a three-part series of videos, letting people know of a potential issue they may have. The first video received over 230,600 views and 3,819 likes as of this writing.

What do GMC owners need to know?

Using an article from Reuters, CarEdge dug into the allegations stacking up against the automaker.

According to the Reuters report, GMC faces allegations claiming it violated the laws of 26 states “by knowingly selling several hundred thousand cars, trucks and SUVs with faulty transmissions.” The lawsuit lets any driver who purchased a Cadillac, Chevrolet, or GMC vehicle with an 8L45 or 8L90 eight-speed automatic transmission found in 2015 to 2019 models years to join the class action lawsuit.

Reuters lists “Cadillac CTS, CT6 and Escalade; the Chevrolet Camaro, Colorado and Silverado; and the GMC Canyon, Sierra and Yukon” as some of the affected vehicles.

However, CarEdge also pointed out another major issue with the lawsuit: GMC allegedly informed their dealerships to tell customers that the transmission issues were normal.

“The beauty of it is GM told their dealers to tell their customers that the way these vehicles shifted was normal, and, yeah, it’s normal in a defective transmission,” a CarEdge expert said. “It’s not normal in a non-defective transmission. So, the idea that you have a problem, and you want to pass it off … to just say get used to it folks … it is not right.”

What did GMC say?

Reuters reports GMC attorneys argued against a class-action lawsuit by claiming “most class members never experienced problems and therefore lack standing to sue.” The automaker’s attorneys added that there were “too many differences among class members to justify group lawsuits.”

However, Circuit Judge Karen Nelson Moore dismissed their arguments. The judge said overpaying for “allegedly defective vehicles was enough to establish standing.”

Additionally, the court dismissed GMC’s argument that “many claims belonged in arbitration.”

How did viewers respond?

Many viewers discussed issues with their GMC transmissions.

“2017 GMC already had my transmission rebuild $4,800,” a viewer said.

“My 2018 Silverado is in the transmission shop right now. WTH how do I get on this lawsuit,” a second asked.

“This is completely true. My 2017 gmc Denali pickup has the problem. I took it in after one year and they said they couldn’t fix it,” a third shared.

“They usually don’t fix the transmission at all. They say it’s normal and offer $2500 voucher towards a new vehicle,” a fourth viewer claimed.

“I have a 2017 chevy colorado already 2 transmission. under 100,000 miles,” another added.

Some claimed that the lawsuit wouldn’t do anything.

“Yes, but with a class action lawsuit, the people that really needed the money for new transmissions would only get about $30,” a viewer said.

“Goverment [sic] will bail them out,” a second remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to GMC via email and CarEdge via TikTok Comments.

