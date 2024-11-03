‘Any Range Rover. Mercedes C-classes’: Mechanics say luxury brands like BMW have a hard time getting to 100K miles. Here’s why

It’s no secret luxury car maintenance is expensive. Ask any BMW, Mercedes Benz, and Range Rover owners.

When buying a car, consumers take ample amounts of time to research, test drive, and evaluate all options before making a decision. One could assume, the more money you spend on a car, the longer the car will last. While, that’s not always the case.

The initial high cost of purchasing a luxury car won’t be the last one. These luxury cars have earned the reputation of needing frequent maintenance and the mechanics at Orozco Auto Service agree. With an initial high cost to purchase, you would think the car would be a well oil machine. Turns out to be the opposite.

This TikTok posted by @orozcosautoservice_ asks its mechanics what cars will not make it 100K miles. Each mechanic answered with a model from a luxury car brand. These answers include luxury car brands BMW, Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, Ford, and Chevrolet.

So what luxury cars did the mechanics say to avoid?

Here’s the breakdown of every brand and which models have a hard time reaching 100K miles.

Mercedes Benz C-Classes

Range Rovers

Chevy Traverse

Ford Explorer and Edge

Why do these cars have a hard time getting to 100K miles?

Cars aren’t built like in the old days. According to Yahoo Finance, luxury cars can sometime break down more often and cost more to fix than less expensive brands.

With new technologies and parts, comes new challenges and things to solve. In the design phase, car manufactures will do their best to address any possible issues before releasing the car. However, they can only do so much preparation before selling the cars to the public. The true test is when everyday drivers use the cars.

So how come luxury car maintenance is so common considering the high initial cost?

Luxury car brands tend to focus more on the prestige lifestyle and making sleek designs. It’s all about rolling up in style and class. These cars will overlook long-term dependability in favor of snazzy rides and high performance engines to show off.

Luxury car brands are known for making frequent stops at the repair shop. This is because these cars typically have complex systems, specialized parts, and electrical components that can lead to maintenance issues.

With more specialized systems, parts and advanced technology this makes maintenance more difficult. The everyday mechanic may not know all the little details and a specialist is needed. Anytime a specialist is involved, you’ll be paying way more. Especially at a dealership.

Long gone are the days of building a car that lasts 300,000K miles.

What can you do to make your luxury car last longer?

Just like any car, stay on top of maintenance. A well maintained car can last several hundred thousand miles. According to Car and Driver, here is a list of things you can do to keep luxury cars maintenance to a minimum.

Check fluids: Oil changes, transmission fluid, coolant, windshield wipers fluid

Check tires: Rotate tires, tire pressure, tread depth

Check lights: Test headlights, taillights, brake lights, turn signals

Check windshield wipers: Replace wipers when broken

Check brakes: Every 6 months or every time you rotate tires

Change air filters

Check battery

So what did the viewers think about these takes?

“My ex just got a Chevy Traverse and I couldn’t be happier for him,” one user trolled.

“Hey my Land Rover is still driving at 150k for example I drive it to the mechanic every other week. Matter fact it’s in the shop now!” one joked.

“My BMW hasn’t even hit 50k but has made it to the shop three times this year,” complained one user.

“My BMW just turned 110K. Runs and drives flawlessly,” another user shared.

This TikTok has more than 2.7M views with 89.7K likes.

The Daily Dot contacted Orozco’s Auto Service over email and Instagram direct messages. We also contacted BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, Chevy, and Ford via email.

