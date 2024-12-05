‘They’re only rostered in 13% of leagues’: Expert reveals the 3 defenses you want to stash for the NFL fantasy playoffs

It’s the moment of the fantasy football season all managers have been waiting for.

Stakes are getting high as we approach the 2024 fantasy football playoffs. Margins for errors become more costly entering the playoffs. So now is the time to prep and make sure your fake NFL team is ready.

Deciding which defense to start can be a roll of the dice. Most managers will consider the team’s schedule and weekly matchups while some ride with one strong defense every week. It comes down to what’s available on the waiver wire if you didn’t draft a strong defense.

So what fantasy football defenses should you target? This TikTok posted by @randomsportscontent2 highlights the three defenses to go with during the playoffs.

He’s onto something.

In the TikTok, the expert recommended grabbing the Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, and Arizona Cardinals before your Week 14 matchup. These suggestions are based on teams that have a favorable matchup during the fantasy football playoffs and are readily available in most leagues.

Are the Tennessee Titans actually a good play?

Now this one may come as a surprise suggestion, but the Titans have a favorable schedule ahead…

Matchups Opponent Week 15 Cincinnati Bengals Week 16 Indianapolis Colts Week 17 Jacksonville Jaguars

As mentioned, Week 15 is a tough matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals with Joe Burrow putting up MVP-caliber numbers. Better alternatives for Week 15 would be the Ravens (vs NYG), Cowboys (vs CAR), Jets (vs JAX), or Packers (vs SEA).

However, Week 16 and 17 are great plays. The Colts have struggled with consistency on offense this season. According to ESPN, the Colts rank 26th in passing, 13th in rushing, and 23rd overall offense.

Same story with the Jaguars. According to ESPN, the Jaguars rank 25th in passing, 25th in rushing.

Plus, Tennessee is only rostered in 13% of leagues.

What makes the Buffalo Bills a good choice?

The Bills are currently a top 10 fantasy football defense and are only rostered in 42% of leagues. Typically when a team is 10-2, they are fighting to claim the No. 1 seed for homefield advantage in the playoffs. Week 15 is the only tough matchup against the high-scoring Detroit Lions.

Matchups Opponent Week 15 Detroit Lions Week 16 New England Patriots Week 17 New York Jets

This matchup between the Lions and Bills is going to be the game of the week without a doubt. So playing the Bills defense is definitely not the move considering the Lions have the second-overall offense.

However, Week 16 and 17 are great matchups for the Bills. The Patriots are still figuring out their offensive identity in their new era. Drake Maye certainly has potential but there is no denying the growing pains are real with the Patriots. According to ESPN, the Patriots rank 32nd in passing, 11th in rushing, and 32rd overall on offense.

The Bills play in-division rivals the New York Jets Week 17. Those who believed the Jets to be Super Bowl favorites at the start of the season are drastically disappointed. According to ESPN, the Jets rank 23rd in passing, 28th in rushing.

As mentioned above, better alternatives for Week 15 would be the Ravens (vs NYG), Cowboys (vs CAR), Jets (vs JAX), or Packers (vs SEA).

Are the Arizona Cardinals the best pickup during the playoffs?

According to this expert, the Arizona Cardinals are the best defense to scoop up for the playoffs. The Cardinals will play teams in the middle or bottom of the pack. Plus, the past month the Cardinals have put up double-digit numbers in each game defensively.

Matchups Opponent Week 15 New England Patriots Week 16 Carolina Panthers Week 17 Los Angeles rams

The Cardinals have favorable matchups with the Patriots, Panthers, and Rams. You know all about the Patriots already so we’ll move onto the Panthers and Rams.

In Week 16, the Cardinals face the rebuilding Panthers which have been wading through a tough season. According to ESPN, the Panthers rank 29th in passing, 24th in rushing, and 30th overall offense.

In Week 17, the Cardinals do face the Rams. This is the only matchup that you may want to consider another defense given the weapons on the Rams offense. According to ESPN, the Rams rank 18th in passing, 26th in rushing.

Some alternatives for Week 17 would be Saints (vs LV), Eagles (vs DAL), Seahawks (vs CHI), or Dolphins (vs CLE).

The Cardinals are only rostered in 19% of leagues.

Final thoughts

Personally, I would go with picking up either the Arizona Cardinals or Buffalo Bills to stash on my bench for the playoffs. Now, of course we always encourage managers to do their own research.

Take this advice or leave it, but this article is being written by a fantasy manager who is 9-4 and getting ready to clinch the No. 1 seed this weekend.

May the fantasy gods be in your favor this playoff season.

What are viewers saying?

“If the team doesn’t get sacks or turnovers don’t pick them up just cause the offense they play isn’t top 5.” one countered.

“Glad i picked up the cardinals defense 2 weeks ago off the waivers,” one shared.

“The Bills clinched their division. No way I’m using their defense,” one replied.

“No Jax? They have a very favorable few weeks,” one questioned.

“If you have the Broncos or Vikings D/ST keep them, you’re one of the lucky ones. I didn’t include them because they’re rostered in 85+% of leagues so no one can pick them up,” the creator added.

This TikTok has more than 164,300 views with more than 4,500 likes.

We’ve contacted @randomsportscontent2 for comment.

