‘Arby’s, we grow the meats’: Expert tests Arby’s water for bacteria, gets results he’s ‘never seen’

In an intriguing series of TikTok clips that have amassed a staggering 5.7 million views, microbiologist Tim (@whatmightgrow) embarks on a scientific exploration of fast-food water. This viral series starts with Tim revealing his intention to test the water from a local Arby’s, sparking curiosity and concern among viewers about what might be lurking in seemingly benign environments.

The first video sets the stage for the investigation, with Tim explaining the process and significance of his experiment.

“I’m currently at my Arby’s, and, uh, let’s go see what’s growing,” he begins. The anticipation builds as he mentions, “This is gonna validate a lot of the horror stories that were shared in the comments of my previous video.”

Tim’s methodology involves a quantitative test to determine the amount of bacteria in the water, with a safe threshold set at no more than 500 colony-forming units per milliliter. However, the results are shocking: the water contains at least 5,000 colony-forming units per milliliter, which alarmingly exceeds the standard for safe drinking water by tenfold.

The discovery of two different bacteria species turning the petri dish black—and with a surprisingly sweet smell—adds an unexpected twist to the tale. This peculiar characteristic leads Tim to hint at the bacteria’s identity, which he later confirms to be Pseudomonas, a prevalent pathogen known for thriving in moist environments.

The comments section of the initial video blew up with jokes, experiences, and wonderment over what the bacteria could be.

“So what you’re saying is Arby’s has free probiotic water,” said one person.

“Arby’s, we grow the meats,” joked another commenter.

Another person who claimed to have once worked at Arby’s said, “I worked at an Arby’s we got new management and learned the shake machines needed to be cleaned daily as opposed to never.”

“At this point, these restaurants should be legally required to hire a [3rd-party] cleaning company bc they’ve PROVEN they can’t handle it internally,” said another person.

Further videos in the series delve deeper into the implications of the findings. Tim clarifies that this issue does not indicate Arby’s as a whole but points to a potential lapse in cleanliness at this particular location. He notes that while the ice from the same Arby’s tested relatively clean, indicating good ice machine maintenance, the contamination likely resides in the water dispenser’s tubing or nozzle.

In the third installment, the narrative takes a personal turn, where Tim shares his battle with COVID-19 and its lasting impact on his sense of taste and smell. This personal anecdote humanizes the scientific exploration and underscores the microbiologist’s heightened sensitivity to the sweet-smelling bacteria.

In the concluding video, Tim reveals the bacteria identified in the Arby’s water is Pseudomonas mosselii, an opportunistic pathogen. Although it poses a low risk to healthy individuals, it can harm those with compromised immune systems. Tim’s findings raise crucial questions about hygiene practices in food service establishments and the importance of regular and thorough cleaning to prevent bacterial contamination—critical for people with significant medical issues.

One person commented, “I don’t have a spleen. this makes me incredibly susceptible to bacterial infections. I hope you told this restaurant and their District Manager.”

This series not only shines a light on the presence of bacteria in everyday settings like Arby’s but also emphasizes the vital role of microbiology in public health. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that Pseudomonas, including strains like Pseudomonas aeruginosa, can cause serious infections, particularly in hospitals, and highlights the growing concern over antibiotic resistance.

Tim’s exploration at Arby’s, culminating in identifying bacteria with potential health implications, underscores the importance of vigilance in food safety and hygiene. It serves as a reminder of the invisible risks that can exist in familiar places and the significance of scientific inquiry in uncovering and addressing these dangers. The Daily Dot has contacted Tim and Arby’s for comment.