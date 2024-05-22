‘Kendrick v Drake but in technician land’: 2 mechanics feud over the right way to fix this Nissan

If you’re missing the thrill of the recent diss track battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, consider checking out a beef between two mechanics feuding over the right way to fix a Nissan transmission.

The video in question comes from Dave’s Auto Center (@davesautocenter) in Centerville, Utah, claiming to be the home of “Utah’s best mechanics.” Dave is responding to a video from Mr. Subaru (@mrsubaru1387), who declares himself to be proclaiming “tool truths” from his TikTok account. In his video, Mr. Subaru takes Dave’s advice about fixing a Nissan and refutes certain points in Dave’s presentation.

In response, Dave patiently explains, “Somebody did a short video, and we wanted to respond to it in a very pleasant way.”

He then shows Mr. Subaru challenging his advice and pointing out that there are plenty of used transmissions available that could suit the repair needs for that particular job.

Dave calmly condescends in response, “The guy doesn’t need a used transmission, but thanks for the info. We already knew that, but … we try to avoid selling customers things they don’t need, especially when it costs more money.”

Mr. Subaru then anticipates one of Dave’s points about a l, saying, “Oh, do tell!”

That leads Dave to respond, “That kind of attitude is really not helpful. So, I hope I try to avoid that with my customers.”

They then spar over a seal that Mr. Subaru believes is needed for the repair. The part’s not officially available, according to Dave, but Mr. Subaru insists there’s a replacement part available, showing on a computer screen that it costs a mere $9.55 from a company called Rockauto.

This is where Dave really takes Mr. Subaru to school. He shows a stack of seals he’s bought in his attempts to find an after-market solution and then breaks out digital calipers to measure the seal Mr. Subaru recommended versus what actually fits the car.

“Close and seals, it’s like close is good for horseshoes, man, and that’s about it,” says Dave to another mechanic, bringing him in to be the Mustard to his Kendrick Lamar.

He then shows that the recommended seal from Mr. Subaru is too small to use, cracking, “You thought you had an oil leak the first time; you’re going to have a bigger one using the seal that he’s referring to.”

He then makes one final observation: “That’s exactly what’s wrong with this industry—people trying to tear others down to make themselves look better.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Mr. Subaru via email and to Dave via online form to get further thoughts on the feud.

At the risk of setting off other mechanics, some recommend that you get a second opinion for your car repairs, if for no other reason than to get the best price possible. Financial Samurai, for instance, advises, “Before spending big bucks on a car, always get a second opinion. Spending big bucks on a car is one of the biggest sins in personal finance,” before grousing, “Make no mistake about it. A car is a money-losing purchase.”

Commenters were delighted to see the battle play out.

“Kendrick v Drake but in technician land,” said one, leading others to debate who was who in this scenario.

“I been waiting for this video Dave!” said a fan. “And you came with receipts.”

“My husband owns an automotive machine shop,” one shared. “‘Close’ is not close enough. Mr. Subaru needs to be better!”

Commenters, largely siding with Dave, are effectively saying Mr. Subaru is “not like us.”

