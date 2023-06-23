‘I’m an Applebees bartender and this is what I do’: Woman mocks the inconsistent alcohol content in Applebee’s drinks

A user’s clip on TikTok went viral and sparked discussion after the TikToker satirized the inconsistent pours at Applebee’s.

In a video with over 14 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Maddi (@swag.girl.4.lif3) shows herself pouring two drinks.

The first drink is filled halfway with alcohol—the second is filled nearly to its brim. She then adds a mixer to each drink.

“How they make drinks at Applebees,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

Applebee’s has long been noted for its various takes on alcoholic drinks.

In 2017, the chain captured headlines after announcing that it would be selling Long Island Iced Teas, a drink known for its high alcohol content, for just one dollar.

Other drinks at Applebee’s are remarkable for their size alone. Earlier this month, a user on Twitter went viral after showing a drink they claimed to have purchased at Applebee’s. The drink was a rum cocktail served in a bucket that allegedly contained three and a half shots of alcohol. The drink allegedly cost just $10.

In the comments section for Maddi’s video, many users echoed the opinion shared by her.

“I’m an Applebees bartender and this is what I do,” a user wrote.

“Applebee’s margaritas either knock you out after 1 or youre stone cold sober after 5,” another added.

“They either put barely a shot in or 3 of them,” a third offered.

“My gfs drink would always be made perfectly and mine is always is straight liquor with 3 drops of food coloring and a splash of something sweet,” recalled another TikToker.

That said, some users said their Applebee’s drinks were consistently strong.

“Bro I used to pregame at applebees in college and it was the MOVE,” a commenter wrote.

“Stumbled out of that applebees and fell in the parking lot,” stated a second.

Others simply expressed their desire to visit Applebee’s.

As one user put it, “Is this an ad for Applebees because it worked.”

