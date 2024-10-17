‘It’s only like $2 lol what did you expect??‘: Applebee’s customer orders brownie. She can’t believe what she received

Applebee’s features several desserts on its menu. But for those who don’t want to overload on sugar with the Sizzlin’ Butter Pecan Blondie or Triple Chocolate Meltdown, the chain offers something smaller called a Brownie Bite.

Featured Video

It’s about a third of the calories of Applebee’s other dessert menu offerings. And this is the way the chain describes it on its site: “The perfect size of a warm dark chocolate brownie with nuts served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with hot fudge.”

One New Jersey-based Applebee’s customer was in for a shock when she ordered Brownie Bite. She quickly learned that the name of the delicacy is quite literal.

“Yo, I’m … crying at Applebee’s,” TikToker Santanna (@nysantanna) says. She’s holding in her laughter with a napkin pressed against her face.

Advertisement

“I ordered a brownie bite from applebees & wasn’t expecting it to look like this,” she continues via text overlay.

“Did you want the big one?” a server, off camera, asks.

After Santanna declines, she wipes her tears and unveils the small triangle-shaped brownie piece.

The Triple Chocolate Meltdown vs. the Brownie Bite

Then, she reveals the “big brownie” her friend received. “She got the [expletive] mama,” she says, showing off her friend’s Triple Chocolate Meltdown. The Triple Chocolate Meltdown is less so a brownie and more so a lava cake. Here’s how Applebee’s describes the item on its site: “Warm, rich, fudge-filled chocolate cake is drizzled with hot fudge. Served with vanilla ice cream.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Santanna via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as to Applebee’s via press email. Santanna’s video amassed 1.2 million views.

Viewers were not surprised the brownie bite turned out to be a literal bite given the name and price of the item.

“It’s only like $2 lol what did you expect??” one viewer questioned.

“Girl it’s like [$1] and it say bite our waitress literally told us is very small when I ordered,” a second agreed.

Advertisement

As a matter of fact, Santanna’s video turned out to be good press for the menu item.

“That [perfect] though cause I never finish the big one,” one said.

“This is literally all I want tho lmao I can’t do a big piece of cake, brownie or nothing teeth be hurtin,” another concurred.

Advertisement

How much is the Brownie Bite?

The brownie bite is $3.99 in New Jersey. However, prices vary by location. Santanna confirmed the price of the brownie in a comment.

“Actually in my region it was almost $4 & i never got desert from applebees so i wasn’t aware or never heard of it being that small. so,” she said in the comments section.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.