‘NO I WANT ONE REAL BAD’: Applebee’s customers post new $10 Bacardi buckets

Applebee’s is no stranger to viral media fame — the popular chain is at the top of the list for numerous customers who want to witness its Frankenstein-esque approach to its dishes. Take its $1 margarita (the esteemed Dollarita) promotion that resulted in numerous people getting zooted for next to nothing, as long as the cut-off rule wasn’t implemented of course. When it comes to food, the chain also promises diners a promotion that is the bane of numerous employees everywhere: bottomless plates of wings, riblets, and other offerings.

Now, there’s a new theme-park-attraction of a dining deal currently being offered by Applebee’s: a $10 bucket of Bacardi Rum cocktails that come in three different flavors: Rum Breeze, Tropical Mama, and Party on the Beach, or just blue, red, and orange, which is good to know once you slur through your next order of one after slamming one of these bad boys down.

One TikToker, @shawtyfrumflexico, posted a viral video showing off their order of the cocktails and viewers responded with a mix of concern, desire, and criticism over the amount of alcohol that’s even put into the buckets to begin with.

“Apple bees did they big one with this,” the TikToker writes in a text overlay of their video, which begins with a recording on a menu from the popular fast food chain. They pan the lens over to another portion of the menu, which shows off the restaurant’s $10 Bacardi Buckets.

The promotional insert reveals three brightly colored Bacardi Rum-infused alcoholic beverages each garnished with an orange slice and maraschino cherry.

The TikTok then quickly cuts to someone at the table showing off two of the drinks—it seems like they ordered both red and blue variants of the miniature buckets, which is proudly displayed for the camera as “Get It Sexxy” blares in the background of the clip by Sexyy Red. The drinks complimented some boneless wings and an order of what appears to be chips and guacamole for the duo.

For some viewers who watch the TikTok, it gave them visions of folks who were a little too overzealous in their attempts to take full advantage of “bottomless” deals. “I will never forget those bottomless Applebees vids of ppl day drinking an the guy crawling on the ground outside one,” one user claimed.

Some said that all the alcohol in the world was not enough to get them to eat at the popular casual sit-down dining chain. “Applebees food taste like frozen tv dinner,” one wrote.

Another person who wrote that they worked for Applebee’s had a special request for folks who are interested in ordering these drinks for their table, especially if they plan on getting a lot of them: “from an applebees server pls order in increments of 5 i am going insane.”

There were other commenters, like this one, who believed that due to the ingredients of these cocktails, folks who consume them will be left dealing with an “instant headache”—which can be an immediate impact from consuming so much sugar.

Business Insider reported that sugar can also compound the effects of drinking, leading to a worse hangover. Because sugary drinks mask the taste of alcohol, many people end up drinking more.

So what’s in the Bacardi Rum Buckets at Applebee’s?

If you’re worried about consuming a lot of sugar and the possible migraine that might result, then looking at the ingredients list of the Rum Bucket flavors may not do much to quell your fears, according to Applebee’s website.

The Rum Breeze Bucket is “made with Bacardi Superior Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, blue curacao, lemon, pineapple juice and lemon-lime soda,” per the website. And the Tropical Mama Bucket contains “Bacardi Lime Rum, crème de banana liqueur, cherry, pineapple and orange juice topped with lemon-lime soda.” The third flavor, Party on the Beach Bucket, is “made with Bacardi Lime Rum, peach schnapps, passion fruit, pineapple and orange juice.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Applebee’s via email and @shawtyfromflexico via Instagram direct message for further comment.

