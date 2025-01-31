Advertisement
‘Beyond heartbreaking’: Internet reacts to the final performance of 11-year-old skaters killed in D.C. plane crash

‘They were just babies with their whole lives ahead of them.’

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
ice partners Angela Yang and Sean Kay

People on social media are reacting to the final performance of figure skaters Angela Yang and Sean Kay, young victims of the recent plane crash in Washington, D.C.

As news comes in of those killed in the plane and helicopter collision on Jan. 29, 2025, at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., people are honoring and mourning the loss of many skilled young skaters who were called the future of American figure skating.

Angela Yang and Sean Kay, both 11 years old, were among those aboard the American Eagle Flight No. 5342 returning from the high development camp held after the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

Youth ice partners Angela Yang and Sean Kay were among the victims in the horrific DC plane crash last night. They were children. The video below is one of their final performances before the tragedy. Rest in peace.
@CollinRugg/X
According to a memorial post by The Skating Lesson on Facebook, the ice dance skaters were undefeated in the juvenile division this season, with “big plans for the future.” Yang and Kay had both started as solo skaters, with Kay planning to skate solo at the junior level starting next year while competing with partner Yang in intermediate next season.

The pair trained in Delaware under coach Natalya Gudina and her husband, Sasha Kirsanov, who was also aboard the flight, along with the pair’s mothers.

Social media reacts to the news of Angela Yang and Sean Kay’s passing

There has been an outpouring of support and collective grief in the figure skating community. Collin Rugg of Trending Politics posted a tribute to the skating duo with a video of their last performance of the season.

In his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rugg wrote, “Youth ice partners Angela Yang and Sean Kay were among the victims in the horrific DC plane crash last night. They were children. The video below is one of their final performances before the tragedy. Rest in peace.”

The post has been viewed over 6.9 million times, with nearly 1.9K quote-retweets and 4.5K comments.

“Just babies with their whole lives ahead of them 😭,” wrote one person on X.

Angela Yang and Sean Kay were not just talented ice skaters, but symbols of youthful ambition and joy, tragically lost in the DC plane crash. Their final performance, a testament to their skill and passion, was captured on video, now serving as a poignant reminder that life is short, but the beauty they brought into the world was still important. Their loss is felt deeply, not just by their families but by the entire figure skating community, as they were among many young skaters on a developmental path post the US National Figure Skating championships in Wichita. Very sad. They were just kids.
@douginexile/X

Another said, “Seeing all the children that were killed in this crash rips my heart out. So young and incredibly talented. Let this be a reminder that every day is a blessing.”

This is beyond heartbreaking.
@katiecouric/X
This is so painful to watch. These children had full lives ahead of them and so much to be hopeful for. Look at them. I wish that whatever we can learn from the Mid Air Crash at the Potomic that Major Changes will be made so that this never happens again. All life is precious and it is still painful to watch young people perish violently and unexpectedly.
@katiecouric/X
One mother shared her personal connection to the tragic events, saying, “This breaks my heart. I have a personal connection to US Figure Skating. My daughter was a figure skater and was on a USFS synchronized skating team. We flew to many different competitions all over the country just like these kids. This is a tragic loss.”

Breaks my heart to see these amazing talented kids taken from the world way too soon. They had their whole lives ahead of them.
@AbeSandyWX/X
My favorite type of ice dance program is when you can see youthfulness, joy, and pure friendship. Besides their obvious talent, the vitality of this clip has me in tears.
@AbeSandyWX/X
So sad. Poor little souls. My heart goes out to all victims families.
@juliadfoy/X
“Thank you sharing both of these young talented skaters. Rest in Peace sweet children with our heavenly angels. 🕊️,” wrote a woman on The Skating Life’s Facebook post.

Another figure skating fan commented, “There are just no words for a loss this profound…so many young dreams crushed, so many young families broken and grieving, so many beautiful talents lost to the world. Thank you for these lovely tributes! Our hearts are breaking for the families of every one of these 67 beautiful souls…wishing I could give them all hugs of comfort.”

From everything I heard, it sounds like there was an abnormally large number of children on board this flight. Makes it that much more devastating.
@nicksortor/X
I am unwell. This whole thing has made me sick and recently finding out that the skaters were all kids, I just—a heavy heart. May they all rest in peace.
@nicksortor/X
Such talent. Breaks my heart.
@BigImpactHumans/X

There were no survivors of the crash, which occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, between the American Airlines airplane and military Sikorsky H-60 helicopter. There were 64 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft, with three military personnel aboard the helicopter. Recovery efforts are underway, with 14 plane victims missing as of Thursday night, according to CNN.

