‘PLZ STOP’: Amazon worker warns against placing packages on bed, countertops

Ordering an item from Amazon seems like it should be a simple experience. You simply place your order, wait for it to arrive, open the box, and then enjoy.

However, some have claimed that there’s more to consider when it comes to having a positive Amazon experience. For example, several internet users have advised opening your Amazon package outside given the possibility of the package containing cockroaches. Others detailed how one can tell whether a new item they purchased was actually returned previously.

Most recently, an Amazon worker advised that people avoid placing their packages on places like beds and countertops.

Why should you avoid placing your Amazon packages on these places?

In a clip with over 839,000 views, TikTok user @jxhzeel.a wrote, “As someone who works at amazon PLZ STOP putting your packages on your bed or countertops.”

She then shows a sweatshirt she is wearing, which is covered in dirt.

“This is how dirty my BRAND new sweater got within the first hour of me working my shift,” she added in the caption.

Dirty packages aren’t unique to Amazon. According to an October 2022 study from delivery software company Circuit, “A retail package contains 6x the bacteria of a toilet seat.” And over a quarter of Americans claim they did not sanitize or disinfect their packages before opening them.

Despite this, opening packages inside is reportedly common, as over half of respondents admitted to opening their delivered packages on their beds or kitchen tables. Less than a third said they open their packages outside.

In the comments sections, users offered their own experiences dealing with Amazon’s packaging, as well as packaging from other companies.

“Bro i work at amazon and i see how dirty the whole process is but i still put my packages on my bed,” said a commenter. “Ugh ill never [learn] lets just hope its good for my immunity.”

“This is also how I feel as a ups worker,” added another. “My hands are absolutely disgusting at the end of the day.”

“I work at fedex and i don’t even want to talk about how many shirts have been stained from how dirty the packages and boxes are,” stated a third.

