‘Do not get your mom flowers this year’: Here’s why everyone’s ordering the $20 Walmart cupcake flower bouquet

It’s no secret that Walmart has some talented cake decorators working in the bakery section of its stores.

While not every cake turns out to be a success—we’ve seen our fair share of Walmart cake fails (how good your cake turns out usually depends on the artist you get and their skill level)—the price point is well worth the gamble for many.

For under $30, customers can get those viral vintage heart-shaped cakes that would run them $100 at a traditional bakery.

The Walmart cupcake flower bouquet

The latest Walmart bakery design to go viral is only $20. It’s a flower bouquet made out of 12 cupcakes, making it the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Several Walmart workers and customers have posted TikToks featuring the cupcake flower bouquet.

One Chicago-based creator, Jamie, who has over 50,000 followers, shared a video of herself picking up the cake. Each cupcake is decorated to look like a flower, and the arrangement they are in makes up a colorful bouquet. Jamie’s bouquet is made up of pink, cream, white, and red “flowers” with green “foliage.” They are sitting on top of a piece of decorative cardboard that is made to look like a vase or paper wrapping—bow and all.

“Do not get your mom flowers this year. You have to get her this cupcake bouquet,” Jamie says in her video, which has 30,000 views.

Another creator featured their more colorful arrangement in a video with 247,000 views. Theirs had one more feature: It’s adorned with several butterfly toppers.

How the Walmart cupcake flower bouquet is made

Walmart workers have shared what goes into making these elaborate arrangements.

Nia is a Walmart bakery worker who has gained a massive following—100,000 followers—by sharing her delicious creations. She’s posted several videos featuring the cupcake flower bouquet. In her most viral one, sitting at over 3.3 million views, Nia dresses up 12 vanilla and chocolate cupcakes to look like pink flowers of several different shades.

She starts by gluing down the cupcakes to the base of the design, the cardboard “floral wrapping,” with frosting. Nia then fills in the gaps with even more frosting, further securing the cupcakes.

She then takes rose pink frosting to just two random cupcakes before frosting four others with hot pink icing. Nia uses three different shades—a baby pink frosting, the rose pink frosting, and the hot pink frosting—to create different, smaller floral designs on the rest of the cupcakes.

Lastly, she fills in any gaps with bright green frosting, creating the foliage of the bouquet, and tops the bouquet with pearlescent balls and a sprinkling of sparkly dust.

How do I order this?

In her video, Jamie shows viewers how she ordered the bouquet in the app.

Here are the steps:

Go to the Walmart app.

Click on the “Custom Cakes” icon.

Click “Continue to Website.”

Select the bouquet you want. You may have to scroll down a bit before you see it

Select your flavor. The bouquet comes in white, chocolate, and assorted flavors.

Select your icing. You can choose between buttercream and whipped icing.

Review your order and check out.

