‘Ohhhh Amazon Prime Wrapped 2023’: Amazon customer shares PSA on how to download your order history for the year

A TikTok user and Amazon customer shared a PSA on how to download your order history at the end of the year to determine exactly how much you spent shopping.

TikTok user Lauren (@laurensmoneymindset) regularly posts about money issues facing millennials. In this video, she explains that each year she downloads her Amazon history to total how much she spent at the online retailer in the past 12 months.

“You can get this in an Excel file,” Lauren says. “This year, I went to do it and I couldn’t find it, and it took me some digging around to find where to click the button because they moved it. So let me show you where it is now.”

Lauren then turns her camera to her browser, which is open to her Amazon account. From the “Account & Lists” tab, she clicks on “Account.” From there, she scrolls all the way down to “Data and Privacy,” and clicks “Request Your Information.”

“And then you select “Category” and you hit ‘Your Orders’ and then you hit ‘Submit Request,'” Lauren says.

A notification will then alert you that “You’re almost done” and you should go to your email and find a confirmation from Amazon. Click the link to verify your request, she says.

“It does say it can take up to 30 days to get your data, but mine didn’t take that long,” Lauren says.

In a follow-up video, Lauren reveals what she calls her “Amazon Wrapped,” which is a play on Spotify’s recap of music users listened to throughout the year. Her family ordered a total of 135 items and spent a total of $3,237 after returns, she says. The average cost per item was $27.

Lauren’s video has amassed more than 226,000 views and 650 comments since Dec. 4. In the comments, users offered mixed reactions.

“That number is none of my business,” wrote one user.

“Oh my god I do not want to know how much I spent on Amazon this year,” a second user agreed. Lauren replied, “The first year I looked was BAD but I used that amount to set a goal to spend less the following year so I had a starting place!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lauren via email for comment.