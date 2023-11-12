Facebook Marketplace seller reveals hacks for how to turn your old stuff into cash

If you’re looking for a way to make some extra cash by getting rid of unused items, you might want to check out this viral TikTok video that reveals some hacks for how to succeed on Facebook Marketplace.

Lauren Miller (@laurensmoneymindset) is a TikTok user who posts videos about personal finance and “teaching millennials in debt about money.” On Nov. 11, Miller shared a video claiming that she and her husband have successfully sold over 50 items on Facebook Marketplace in the past year, raking in over $1,300 in the process.

Miller says that the number one thing that helped her sell things quickly is listing in local groups. “When you post your listing on Facebook Marketplace make sure you check off groups that are local to your zip code, so it gets posted in local areas, and people can see it,” she says. “Every time I’ve done this, I’ve gotten hits the same day and sold the item within a couple of days.”

She also suggests including the dimensions of the item in the description. “Of course, you want to take pictures of your item. But it’s also super helpful to include the dimensions in the description because people always ask that,” she says.

Additionally, she recommends specifying “cash only” when selling on Facebook Marketplace. According to Miller, “It’s not a problem for people to get cash, and I just didn’t want to deal with the potential scams that come along with things like Venmo and Zelle.”

Another hack that Miller gives is to never give out your actual phone number: “All the messaging can be done within the Facebook messenger app. And anytime somebody’s asking for your phone number they’re trying to scam you like 100% of the time,” she claims.

The video has quickly gone viral, accumulating over 30,200 views, with many going to the comment section to post their reactions.

“The best thing I ever sold was our driveway stones! The contractor wanted $1500 to remove them and I said I’ll sell them!! Sold for $450!!” one user commented.

“I’ll do holds if they pay ahead of time but I’m cool with cash all or Venmo payments,” a second added.

“Any issues with people coming to your home? That’s the one thing that stops me from selling,” a third commenter asked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lauren Miller via TikTok direct messages for comment.