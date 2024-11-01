‘This explains why my packages are always delayed’: Amazon driver slams Amazon GPS for route it forces her to go

An Amazon driver expressed frustration with a route that took her to one house in a neighborhood, down a separate street … and then back to the house next door to that original house on her route.

The complaint comes from creator Emily Plant (@emilycarrie95), certainly not the first person working for Amazon to complain about the course the company has set her on in making her deliveries.

This video, posted to TikTok on Oct. 3, has generated more than 387,000 views since. Starting by making a grumpy face, the creator notes, “I just, … I won’t understand I will never understand” before launching into her grousing.

“I just went to this house, had me come down this [expletive] street,” she says, showing her GPS route on the device Amazon uses to direct a delivery person. She also, apropos of nothing, uses an on-screen caption to express, “bingbong.”

“I do a few stops. Now I’m going back to its [expletive] neighbor’s house. Why?” she asks.

She then amends her statement to say it was 10 stops between the first house and the neighbor’s house.

She said in the caption accompanying the video, to further clarify her position, “Next time y’all wonder where my attitude came from.”

Is this a new issue?

Complaints about routes that loop Amazon drivers back to a previous location are hardly novel. A Reddit post from 2020 involves Amazon DPS drivers navigating that very situation, with one suggesting calling a hotline where grievances can be aired.

“My route is actually manageable today, so I took some time to call, and the woman I spoke to was extremely receptive and basically said more people need to call and complain before Amazon will take this seriously,” that person wrote. “Let’s just flood that line with complaints.”

In that thread, one revealed that some routes involved circling back to where they’d been before. “Instead of going next door to the other house its across the damn street and 2 houses back. Remember delivering to complexes with the other group stop on the other side of the complex,” one said.

Another chimed in, “I still get group stops at an apartment complex that the buildings are literally a half mile apart, not even exaggerating.”

Not everyone is cut out for the demands of driving an Amazon route; the Daily Dot recently covered a case in which a driver quit his job mid-shift and abandoned the Amazon van.

Can she get a witness? (Yes, she can)

The comments section was filled with testimonies from people who’d both driven and witnessed nonsensical Amazon routes.

“I was sitting outside on my porch,” one shared. “I watched this one driver pass my house 17 times before he came to my house.”

Another recalled, “I’ve wondered why the Amazon truck comes down my street more than once with an hour in between. Thanks for the insight.”

Someone else said, “I once delivered to the same house 5 hours apart.”

Chiming in, another noted, “I had the same person deliver to my house 3 times in the same freaking day(with hours between stops). the items were all ordered at the same time too. I will never understand it.”

That led one commenter, using the moniker Mr. 420, to surmise, “Well, this explains why my packages are always delayed.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Amazon via email.

