‘Hopefully one day we will meet again’: Customers catch Amazon driver saying goodbye to the ‘best house’ on last day of job

The internet is full of tips about how to be a delivery customer. Internet users advise everything from leaving cold water bottles for delivery drivers to inviting them to swim in their swimming pool.

Delivery drivers enjoy these customer perks given the frequently grueling nature of their jobs. The inside of delivery trucks can rise to over 100 degrees on hot days, and delivery drivers are frequently tasked with working even during the harshest weather conditions.

Benefits from customers like snacks and water provide a brief respite for these delivery drivers—and, as a video from TikTok user Joy (@joynthejourney922) recently documented, they really appreciate it.

@joynthejourney922 To our driver friend: We would love for you to continue to stop by even if you’re not on the clock. You’re welcome ANYTIME! We really appreciate everything. Message us if you get a chance so we can keep in touch! 🥰 ♬ original sound – JoyNtheJourney

In a video with over 29 million views, Joy shows an Amazon delivery driver visiting her house on their last day on the job, saying that her residence is the “best house I worked with throughout this year.”

“I hope y’all have a beautiful life,” the driver says. “And hopefully one day we will meet again.”

According to Joy in the caption, the feeling is mutual.

“To our driver friend: We would love for you to continue to stop by even if you’re not on the clock. You’re welcome ANYTIME!” she stated. “We really appreciate everything. Message us if you get a chance so we can keep in touch!”

In the comments section, many users voiced their love for houses that leave food and drinks for their delivery drivers.

“Ppl that leave snacks for delivery drivers are a blessing,” shared a commenter. “I remember I used to be a delivery person and was struggling them snacks saved my days!”

“I just started working for a dps and getting free snacks makes my day,” echoed another.

Others simply detailed their appreciation for the delivery driver.

“The fact he did not have a delivery to your house and still stop by to say goodbye and grab some snacks,” wrote a commenter. “lol I love this.”

“He gave y’all closure,” offered a second. “I’m glad he didn’t leave y’all wondering what happened to him.”

Still, some noted the fact that the driver was losing their route owing to their DSP (Direct Service Partner) being fired. This, they say, indicated some of the issues of working for Amazon.

“That’s why I hated working for Amazon,” said a commenter. “Your DSP could be excelling one day, and terminated the next day.”

“D*mn, hate to see it. happened to me too,” recalled an additional TikToker. “was on L&I leave for 6 months and came back to my DSP gone 3 months prior… no more job.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Joy via TikTok direct message.