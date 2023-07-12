‘I never thought about this but now I will’: Delivery driver praises customers who leave cold water bottles in mailboxes in 102-degree weather

A postal service delivery driver went viral on TikTok after sharing a PSA to homeowners: Leave a cold bottle of water in your mailbox for couriers.

User @thatpostaldad, who regularly posts content about his delivery experiences, made the now-viral video. In it, he opened a mailbox that was housing a water bottle. He immediately grabbed it and poured the cool liquid over his head.

“When it’s 102 degrees outside, and someone leaves an ice cold bottle of water in their mailbox,” he wrote in the text overlay.

In the accompanying video caption, @thatpostaldad thanked homeowners who take such precautions. “It was actually 110 today, so it’s officially ‘frozen water bottle in the mailbox’ season!” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who does this, we appreciate you.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thatpostaldad via TikTok comment. As of Wednesday afternoon, his post had received more than 42,500 views with many viewers saying that they had no idea this was commonplace.

“I never thought about this but now I will,” one commenter said.

“People really do this? I had no idea!” another added. “I’m going to get some bottles of water asap. It’s hot in FL.”

This summer, several states have reported extreme heat and record-breaking temperatures. Some areas already seeing their hottest summer on record are about to get hotter—with highs climbing to 102 to 110 degrees.

The heat wave prompted some other commenters to give suggestions for how workers can stay cool.

“Any other time of year, I go out of my way to avoid sprinklers! In July, I’m prancing through those bad boys like I was in a fashion show,” one user shared.

“Every time someone has a sprinkler in their yard I slowly walk through it,” another shared.