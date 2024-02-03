‘At first I was judging…Now I feel bad’: Amazon worker processes customer’s baby shower balloon return. Then she reads the customer’s comment

TikToker and Amazon warehouse employee Jai Gitchuway (@jaigitchuway) is going viral with a video documenting the heartbreaking reason for a customer’s baby shower balloon return.

TikTok has been viewed 935,400 times as of Friday, with hundreds of comments.

The video begins in the Amazon warehouse, where Gitchuway is processing customer returns. We see Gitchuway covering their mouth with a gloved hand. The video cuts to a bag of party balloons in shades of muted blue and gold.

“So someone returned this through Amazon,” Gitchuway explains.

Panning to a computer screen, Gitchuway elaborates on the description of the product pictured: A 172-piece balloon arch kit, which matches the returned item.

“Party balloons… it says baby shower decorations, bridal showers…reveal, things like that,” she says before panning up the computer screen. “And look at the comment.”

Pointing with their finger, Gitchuway draws viewers’ attention to the tragic reason for the return.

The customer comment reads, “Baby didn’t make it,” leading viewers to assume the customer lost their pregnancy. Without a baby on the way, there would be no need for baby shower balloons.

“That is so sad. Oh god…. that’s the type of stuff that makes me want to cry,” Gitchuway continues.

They captioned their video “Prayers,” although they were not the only one sending love to the customer who made the return. Others empathized in the comments section.

“At first I was judging, like, who returns balloons? Now I feel bad,” one user wrote. “I hope the mama is okay wherever she is.”

“Damn.. a shot right in the heart. That poor momma,” user @queen.tessa commented.

While tragic, miscarriage, or the loss of a pregnancy, is alarmingly common.

“About 10% to 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. But the actual number is likely higher. This is because many miscarriages happen early on, before people realize they’re pregnant,” the Mayo Clinic explains on its website.

A few viewers shared their own experiences with pregnancy and baby loss.

“I had to cancel a ‘big sister’ custom order on Etsy due to a miscarriage in 2022,” @laurajean956 shared. “The seller was so compassionate.”

“I still have a box unopened from amazon that had small boxes for my announcement but baby also didn’t make it,” @crystalnikole said of her similar experience.

“As someone who has come home empty handed after thinking u would come home with ur baby. She will never be the same,” @emm_gee related.

One commenter offered advice for how to handle this tender situation for those working in retail.

“I worked at a baby clothing store. I stopped asking what was the reason of the return when it was newborn clothes for this reason,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gitchuway via TikTok direct message.