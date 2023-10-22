‘You’ll get the juiciest limes 100% of the time’: Shopper shares hack for picking out produce at Aldi

An Aldi shopper, who jokes that she has a “Ph.D. in Grocery Shopping” on TikTok, shared with viewers “how to not get ripped off at the grocery store” in one of her latest videos.

In a video with over 38,000 views, TikTok user Mooch (@spamoochubi) takes viewers on a journey through Aldi, showing the various low prices she spots along the way and offering advice on how much produce should cost at the grocery store.

For example, she notes that she can find large avocados at Aldi for just 59 cents; she notes that anything up to $1 is acceptable. She also finds a dozen large eggs for $1.29; she advises users to buy eggs at $1.50 per dozen.

During the video, she gives users some advice on how to make the most of their produce.

“If you ever see avocados this cheap, just buy a lot and put it in the fridge,” she explains. “It will slow the ripening process, so you girly-pops can have your avocado toast all day, every day.”

This is true. According to Glad, “Until they’re fully ripe, avocados should be stored at room temperature. Placing an unripe avocado in the refrigerator will slow the ripening process, but the same concept applies to ripe avocados: put them in the refrigerator to keep them at their prime ripeness for longer.”

Later in the video, Mooch offers tips on how to find the best limes.

“If you want to pick the best limes, make sure the skin is smooth, thin, and shiny,” she details. “You’ll get the juiciest limes 100% of the time. Trust me.”

This advice generally lines up with that of experts.

“You want fruits, regardless of size, with a smooth, glossy rind that has little if any dimpling,” writes Paul Stephen for San Antonio Express-News. “Heavily dimpled limes will generally have thicker rinds and provide less juice.” Stephen also suggests to buy heavier limes, as “Lighter fruits will have more pith and rind, and consequently less of that lively acid we crave.”

In the comments section of Mooch’s video, viewers marveled at the low prices.

“Eggs are $7 a lime is .80 here and that’s reasonable,” said a commenter.

“The fact I live in Louisiana which is supposed to be one of the cheapest states and have very similar sometimes higher prices is crazy,” claimed a second. “Actually probably everything in this video is more expensive where I live.”

“ALDIs will forever be my go to for produce,” declared another.

