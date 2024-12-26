‘I am traumatized to find out’: Woman buys jar of olives from the grocery store. Then she reads the fine print

Have you ever bought food from the grocery store and noticed the expiration date is nearby? That happened to one woman after she read the fine print for a jar of olives from Aldi in a video with over 31,000 views.

In the clip, TikTok user Makinna Bacon (@makinnabacon) holds a jar of olives from Aldi. “Yikes. My bad,” she writes in the text overlay. “I am traumatized to find out you have to eat olives within seven days,” she says, glancing at the jar. But she hasn’t ever eaten olives at such a fast pace “because I know my entire life, that has never been the case.” As she glanced back at the olives, she grimaced.

Thing is, viewers aren’t too concerned about the expiration dates on olives.

Viewers also do the same thing

“I put olives in the same category as pickles. They last however long it takes for me to eat them,” one viewer joked.

“I’m a huge stickler for expiration dates (like a literal phobia to eat expired things) but for some reason pickles and olives don’t count,” another concurred.

“7 months is more like it lol,” a third remarked.

“I still have the same jar in the fridge it’s gotta be at least a year old,” a fourth commented.

How long does a jar of olives last?

According to Allrecipes, an unopened liquid jar of olives lasts up to two years, and opened ones between 12 to 18 months if stored properly. Because of the salt, vinegar, and other ingredients, it protects the olives from microbial growth. Since olives, like other food products, have a best-by date, this is usually when they are of optimal taste rather than when they expire. However, every brand has a different shelf life but most of them last a long time.

Signs of expired olives

As for when they’ve actually gone bad: The first indicator is the scent, per Tasting Table. When you open it and a pungent odor wafts into your nose, discard them immediately. Second, if they appear shriveled, discolored, and wrinkly, they’re unsafe to eat. Also, if you spot mold specks floating at the top of the jar, it’s time to buy a new one. Finally, if you see any dents or cracks on the jar, the olives have been compromised and, thus, must be tossed in the garbage.

How to properly store them

Opened olive jars must be stored in the fridge with the lid twisted on tightly. However, unopened ones have to be somewhere cool and away from sunlight.

