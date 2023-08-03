‘Only 8g of protein. How?!’: Nutritionist touts 58-cent chicken burgers at Aldi. Viewers are skeptical they’re a healthy alternative

An Australia-based nutritionist sparked a debate about whether or not Aldi’s chicken patties are a healthy option for people craving a burger.

Tiktoker Kristy (@slimmama.com.au) posted a viral video suggesting the pre-packaged chicken burgers were a healthy and budget-friendly substitute for people wanting a burger. A nutritionist and co-founder of Slim Mama Company, which makes meal substitute shakes, Kristy has a series of TikTok videos featuring healthy snack options.

Her video about the chicken burgers from Aldi’s has garnered over 142,000 views as of Wednesday.

The 8-second clip shows a pack of Ingham’s Chicken Burgers from the grocery store. A text overlay reads: “159 calories chicken burger patties from Aldi for $13.00. 58 cents each.”

Users were split on whether the discount burgers from Aldi’s were a healthy alternative.

Many pointed out that only 36% of each burger consisted of chicken and that the majority of the product was heavily processed fillers.

“Only 8g of protein. How?! Oh! 36% chicken,” wrote one person.

“Lol enjoy that cancer in 20 years,” a user added.

“Don’t think we will be alive in 20 years at this rate,” another agreed.

“Giant chicken nuggets. I guess better than takeaway,” a third replied.

But Kristy defended the Aldi’s chicken patties, saying, “Everyone needs to calm down. I didn’t say eat it everyday, it’s a low cal, low $$ burger patty if craving a burgs.” She also pointed out that the patties from the grocery store had nearly the same percentage of chicken as McDonald’s.

Though the patties may contain a lot of filler, there are multiple ways to create a healthier burger. Choices like using a whole wheat bun and topping it with micro greens, bell peppers, or other vegetables are just some of the ways to moderate your calorie intake while still enjoying a burger. Another method is to eat burger patties without buns, condiments, or cheese.

Kristy also acknowledged in the comments that, “…when in a deficit people with burger cravings have more control over the rest of the burger e.g sauces, cheese, buns etc to fit their goal.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kristy via the contact form on her website and Aldi’s via email for further information.