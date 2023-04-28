‘We call them burger steaks’: Viewers defend restaurant customer who orders burger with no bun, cheese, or sauce

A peculiar order at a Canadian eatery has gone viral on TikTok.

A chef prepared the order—a burger sans bun, cheese, and sauce, served with fries—in a video posted April 25, which has received 1.2 million views since it was first posted. “This one hurts my soul,” the caption read.

The video’s account belongs to strEATS (@streatskitchens), a chain of restaurants specializing in world cuisine around Calgary, Canada. Several of their most recent videos feature traditionally made burgers.

Users were quick to acknowledge the validity of simply ordering a hamburger patty, speculating that it may be due to a dietary restriction or other health-related reason.

“My mom is allergic to gluten, tomatoes and dairy,” one user shared. “She has definitely done this before lmao.”

“My sister does this. She has health issues and can’t have tons of carbs or salt,” another said.

“Understandable!” Streats responded.

Some viewers offered other potential reasons. “Probably on a diet or for their puppy,” one guessed.

“It’s a low carb diet, this isn’t new,” another wrote.

Users pointed out that it likely was not the result of a diet given that the customer ordered French fries with his meal. “They didn’t order salad over fries,” one said.

“Choices were made, French fries made the cut and bread did not,” another replied sarcastically.

Some simply questioned why the creators felt the need to comment on the order in the first place. “I always find it so weird when people need to object or have opinions on other people’s diets,” user Scott (@nova.rider1124) revealed.

His responses were largely critical of both his comment and the customer’s order. “We’re allowed to make fun of people for ordering weird shit so mind your business,” one user wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Streats via TikTok direct message.