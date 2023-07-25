‘No wonder passengers come back asking for 3-4 more’: Flight attendant exposes mini-pretzels chip bag is mostly just air

It might not be your imagination, weary plane passenger. As a recent TikTok video appears to show, sometimes there aren’t a whole lot of pretzels in that bag you get from the flight attendant.

Creator Leysha (@leyshaa), who regularly posts content about her life as a flight attendant, uploaded the video with the caption: “No wonder passengers come back asking for 3-4 more pretzels.” The video has more than 41,000 views and about 2,300 likes.

@leyshaa No wonder passengers come back asking for 3-4 more pretzels 😂😂 ♬ original sound – Leysha

Leysha can be seen in uniform onboard a plane, wearing an American Airlines lanyard and holding a small bag of pretzels (the complimentary kind you get during beverage service mid-flight).

She holds up the bag and runs her fingers to the bottom, flattening out the top until only a small amount of pretzels appears to be left at the bottom. “Let’s see how much is in here,” she says, opening the bag.

Indeed, the camera then shows a rather paltry amount of pretzels, as Leysha laughs.

The text onscreen reads, “It’s giving corner store chips.”

A couple of other commenters who also appear to work as flight attendants commented that they’ve seen bags like this, too. One commenter wrote, “I throw those away when I see those.” Another commented, “Okay so I’m not the only one noticing this I thought I just had a few bad batches in (Charlotte Douglas International Airport).”

The bag in the video might be a fluke. When one viewer commented, “That’s a waste of packaging,” Leysha replied, “Lol they are usually very full this one was faulty.”

Other commenters joked about the skimpy pretzel portions.

“Why did they even waste the bag?” one person commented.

“Nah cuz when they gave me the pretzels I was like Bffr lmao,” another commented.

“I don’t think you’re supposed to eat a pound of them it’s just a light snack,” one comment read. Someone replied, “That’s not a snack that’s a tease.”

A dearth of pretzels on a flight might be a secret godsend. According to travel guide Frommer’s, “Those free pretzels offered by flight attendants could very likely make you feel crummy.” The high levels of sodium can cause bloating and dehydration, Frommer’s reported.

Another TikTok user recently went viral on the platform after sharing a video of herself gripping several bags of tortilla chips in a Publix store to demonstrate how little product each bag contains.

The Daily Dot reached out to Leyla and American Airlines via email.