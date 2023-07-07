‘We missed the whole day’: Airbnb customer slams 4 pm check-in and 10 am checkout, says she asked for late checkout

One Airbnb guest is airing her grievances about the company’s check-in policy, arguing that if she can only check in at 4 pm, then she should be able to check out later than 10 am.

You don’t need to scour social media for too long to locate a dissatisfied Airbnb customer calling out a host for their strange rules or not disclosing unusual quirks of the property. But now, Airbnb guest Laika, who posts under the handle @yolaikatia, has uploaded a video to TikTok in which she explains her issue with the company.

The video’s caption reads, “It’s not right! 4pm check-in and a 10 am check out. Make it a superhost priority to better our stay.”

Laika starts the video by getting straight to her point: “I hate the fact that when you book a hotel or Airbnb, VRBO, whatever it is, you book that and you can’t check in until 3 or 4 pm but then you have to check out at 10 am or 11 am.”

She goes on to explain that she had recently rented an Airbnb with a check-in time of 4 pm. “So we missed the whole day,” the TikToker says, pointing out that she consequently had to figure out what to do with her luggage for the entire day.

Laika also gripes about the fact that with a 10 am checkout, guests have to get up early to pack and do the various chores that many rental properties have their guests complete before checking out. She says that turning over the rental to get it ready for the next round of guests shouldn’t fall on the paying customer.

“I’m not cleaning like I’m gonna clean at home. Because I booked that service and you charge 2, almost $300 why am I cleaning?” she asks.

“You have to hurry up and get everything together so that you can leave the property when you should be enjoying it to the time that they let you in.” The Airbnb guest concludes, “If I check in at 4 pm I should be able to check out at 4 pm. Period.”

The video received 4,183 views and commenters had a lot to say.

“I agree COMPLETELY,” wrote one user, while another echoed their approval of Laika’s message, writing, “I agree if I pay for a day to me a day is 24 hrs sooooooooo the math ain’t matching.”

“I get that they need time to clean. But I’m not paying a cleaning fee AND cleaning more than I would at a hotel. Might as well stay at a hotel at that,” said a third.

“I agree with all [you’re] saying. We pay them to clean. I pay to sleep in. This is my damn vacation,” another frustrated user complained.

But a number of people didn’t seem to have an issue with inconvenient check-in and check-out times, and the fact that many Airbnb hosts ask guests to do minor cleaning tasks while charging a hefty cleaning fee.

Many offered what they thought were smart suggestions.

“It’s called asking for an early check in and late check out sis,” wrote one all-knowing user, to which the TikToker responded, explaining, “I did. They said no because they have to properly sanitize. They said the cleaners come promptly after 10 am. Trust I tried it.”

A number of other users also suggested that Laika try hotels instead.

“Thankfully I have Marriott membership and can get late checkout,” wrote one person.

Someone else, also claiming that hotels were the better option, said, “I’ll only stay at Airbnb if I absolutely have to other than that I’m always going to stay in [a] hotel.”

However, according to Hotel Engine, “the standard check-in time for a hotel stay is usually around 3 pm, while checkout times range on average from 10 am to 12 pm,” which does not make it that different from an Airbnb. But unlike at most Airbnb’s, the website notes that hotel guests can request early check-ins and late checkouts, which, depending on availability, is often granted if the guest asks in advance, or if they are members of the hotel’s loyalty program.

The website also points out that if the hotel cannot grant a guest an earlier check-in or later check-out, guests can often request the hotel store their luggage for a few hours. Some hotels also allow guests who don’t have a room yet to continue using the hotel amenities.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Airbnb and Laika via email for further comment.