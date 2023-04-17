‘There’s no ceiling’: Guest shares ‘nightmare’ Airbnb booking in unfinished house

In a shockingly funny video posted to TikTok, one man claims he rented a place on Airbnb and ended up in an unfinished house. The video has amassed over 1.9 million views on TikTok and hundreds of thousands of likes as of Monday.

“Look what’s going on,” user @Dupreegod_ says as he walks through the home that doesn’t even have walls. “There’s no ceiling.”

Another man in the clip pulls out a cell phone to show viewers pictures of what the Airbnb page advertised when they rented the home.

“This does not look like the Airbnb, bro,” he exclaims.

The photos show a fully decked-out home with walls, ceilings, and modern furnishings. Certainly not the barely completed space where the video is being recorded. Another man in the video who appears to be the man who rented the home pulls out his phone to record the interaction.

“Why you filming, bro?” the Tiktoker asks.

“I’m worried about my safety right now,” the man responds.

Moments later, he shows the TikToker and his friends to an unfinished bathroom that appears to have a dirty toilet bowl full of red liquid.

“You pissing blood?” user @Dupreegod_ asks.

At that point, the video only becomes more ridiculous. In what appears to be an unfinished living room, another man is seated with a woman. He warms up food in the microwave while saying he doesn’t want anything to do with the entire ordeal.

“You heating up food in here?” The TikToker asks. “My boy you are out of line.”

The TikToker also points out the man appears to be on a date.

“Ppl pissin blood, dudes on dates warming up food, bruh said it’s cold in there, the house is in skeletal form…. no ceilings… it’s outta order!!!” user @R3M3MBR3Z wrote in the comments section.

“This gotta be a comedy skit,” another TikToker commented.

“Literally AIR bnb,” one user commented on the video.

In a subsequent video captioned “Air BNB Nightmare Pt 2,” the man who was warming up food in the first video claims he also rented the same house.

“This is our section over here,” the man declares, even though there are no walls in the home.

In the end, the TikToker and his friends agreed to leave and wished the other Airbnb renters luck.

The Daily Dot reached out to @Dupreegod_ via email.