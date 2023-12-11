‘That’s too many accidents’: Man says Airbnb charged him $400 after he accidentally took items he thought belonged to him

This Airbnb guest claims he took items from his rental home by accident. Viewers don’t believe him.

This isn’t the first time people have been accused of stealing from their Airbnb. The Daily Dot previously reported on an Airbnb host who said guests took random pieces of decor throughout her house, a guest who said their friend stole multiple items from the Airbnb and left her to pay for it all, and a host who said a guest swapped out the artwork they had in the living room.

But this time around, the amount of stuff that was taken is leading viewers to think that the items were taken intentionally and the person is saying it was an accident because they got caught.

In the viral TikTok video, Adrian (@adrian_peru) says Airbnb charged him $400 for stealing items. While Adrian admits to taking a few things—clear food organization containers, an air fryer, and a large plastic table—he claims he thought the items belonged to him and his girlfriend and was just taking them back home.

“I don’t cook so I thought they were ours,” Adrian says int he clip.

He adds that they left the place at the last minute, and he grabbed what looked familiar.

Regarding the black fold-up table, Adrian clarified that his brother has one “exactly like it,” so he thought it was his that he’d left behind.

“So I took these items. Turns out they’re not ours. Not worth $400. Airbnb, please help me out,” Adrian says. “… It was all a mistake, and it was not worth more than $100.”

Adrian said he messaged his Airbnb hosts explaining the situation, but they haven’t responded to him.

The video has garnered more than 600,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Monday morning.

“And I was a 5 star guest before this. Hotel Trivago from now on ,” the caption read.

Adrian’s bio says that he’s “just trying to entertain you,” which implies that the video could be a skit.

Commenters were not buying it.

“He didn’t realize…until he got caught,” one person said.

“That’s to many accidents,” another wrote.

“Maybe he thought they wouldn’t see these items missing UNTIL HE GOT HIT WITH THAT BILL,” a viewer responded.

Another person pointed out that $400 sounded about right.

“Table 120, air fryer 100 container 20 each alexa nor sure the model but 400 is right,” a commenter calculated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Adrian via Instagram direct message and to Airbnb via email.