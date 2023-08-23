‘Charge them and glue everything to its surface’: Airbnb host says guests took random pieces of decor throughout her house

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that a renter at her Airbnb stole various home decor items from her property.

In a video with over 646,000 views, Richmond, Virginia-based TikTok user Marcea Redmon (@sippin_tea_wit_cee) walks through her property and documents the various home decor items that her guests stole.

“I’ve been doing this for a year. No one has ever stole my home decor,” Redmon explains. “I mean, I understand you may take a towel or something, but you stole my freaking home decor!”

As Redmon explains in the video, it’s possible that she will be able to be financially compensated for the theft. However, trying to find the unique items that were previously at the property may prove difficult.

“I don’t give a f*ck about the money,” she says in the video. “I want my original stuff! I can’t even find this stuff no more, so now my vision has been altered and I may have to redecorate this differently.”

Redmon later posted the video to her Instagram page, where she offered more insight into what happened. When one user speculated that the guests may have broken the items and thrown them away, Redmon countered that “I checked the trash cans too before I reached out to the guest, it was THAT SERIOUS!”

In an email to the Daily Dot, an Airbnb spokesperson shared the following: “The Host and booking guest resolved this matter between them without involving Airbnb, and we’ve since reached out to the Host to offer any further support. Our free Aircover for Hosts provides protection in the rare event of an issue like property damage during a stay.”

This isn’t the first time that stories of Airbnb home decor have intrigued the internet. In April of this year, an Airbnb host went viral after alleging that a guest swapped out her wall art.

Back on Redmon’s TikTok, users offered their own thoughts on the situation.

“From another Airbnb host! Definitely demand your items back or your charging,” wrote a user. “Give them the worse guest review so no one else accepts their inquiry.”

“Super glue everything to the tables and counters,” added another.

“Call the police babe… press charges,” shared a third.

Unfortunately, some noted that theft, in their experience, was common.

“I used to help my mom clean rentals. it was crazy the amount of stuff people broke and stole. even a massive dinning room glass table broke in half,” recalled a user.

“We’ve had people steal a whole pool table,” alleged a second.

