‘How broke do you have to be?’: Airbnb guest says her friend stole from house, left her to pay for ‘everything’

A TikToker said they tried to make new friends, but it ultimately backfired. Instead of having new friends, TikToker @besttiktokaccount3ver now has bills to pay.

In a video, @besttiktokaccount3ver shows an Airbnb apartment’s almost barren bed left with just two pillows and a protective mattress cover. “Bro, how do you go to an Airbnb and then steal bedsheets and two f*cking pillow. How f*cking broke do you have to be?” @besttiktokaccount3ver questions.

They then transition into the bathroom showing viewers how the shower head is missing as well as both the body and hand towels panning to the empty racks. The creator states that even the TV was lifted off its mount in an incomplete attempt to steal that as well. The TikToker exclaims that they’re going to have to pay for “every f*cking thing.” Their statement leads viewers to assume the Airbnb is under their name and has their card on file.

“When you give broke b*tches a chance to b friends and they end up stealing and leaving you to pay for everything,” the text layered on top of the video states. Judging by the description it seems the TikToker was not close friends with the alleged culprit of the missing items.

The video received over 900,000 views and more than 1,400 comments. Viewers were just as outraged by the incident as the video creator was. Some people even encouraged the creator to escalate the case to legal matters.

“I’d press charges cuz you shouldn’t have to pay for that smh,” one viewer stated.

Others find the video just as funny as they do outrageous, with another viewer stating, “You should sue her, but take the case to judge Judy.”

The creator responded to this comment by tagging the TV court judge and saying “@Judge_Judy TAKE MY CASE YOUR HONOUR !!!!!!!!!”

While the creator rhetorically asked “How broke do you have to be?” twice in the video, others in the comments pointed to the moral dilemma of the situation instead of the financial dilemma.

“That’s not brokenness that’s [just] bad manners and greed they’re really something smh,” one viewer said.

“This is about her character bcuz if I didn’t have money I would never think to do this,” another viewer stated.

Unfortunately, this creator is not alone as others have also been scammed by their fellow Airbnb guests and “friends.”

“Happened to me too,” one commenter said.

“Dude my friend went through sum like this recently but daaannng this one wins fs,” another commenter stated.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator and Airbnb for comment.