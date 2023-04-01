‘And then people wonder why they charge so many fees’: Guest books Airbnb for 6 people—14 people show up instead

Airbnb has revolutionized the travel and tourism industry in many ways — especially in a more digital era. But the online marketplace for short-term homestays and vacations is far from perfect, with hosts and guests both going viral in the past for not always following the rules.

A prime example is seen in a TikTok posted by Julia Chesson (@juliachesson), which, as of Saturday, has amassed 16.4 million views. Responding to the on-screen text, which reads, “When the Airbnb asks if there’s still only six people at your reservation,” the TikToker jogs across the screen along with a number of the other presumed guests at the reservation — which, by the looks of her video, amount to a lot more than six.



Even though Chesson clarifies in a later video that they weren’t the person who booked the Airbnb, the footage still sparked debate over how closely an Airbnb’s rules should be followed. Several commenters said the host likely already knew, claiming that many Airbnb hosts tend to leave hidden cameras or Ring doorbells in the accommodation they rent out.

Others pointed out that posting this video would most likely lead to the host charging extra fees, and owners usually have legitimate reasons for limiting guests, like council limits or bill costs.

“It’s not without reason,” one commenter noted. “Guests should be more honest,” another added.

“As an Airbnb Support Ambassador, good luck with the extra guests fees!” a further comment read.



As the video continued to blow up, with some users even stitching the video pretending to the Airbnb host, Chesson then posted a follow-up clarifying the situation to her followers.

“I didn’t book the Airbnb, I went with friends, and a few others decided to join last minute because we were at a music festival,” she explains. “We were respectful, we cleaned up after ourselves, and we were barely even there. And to make it very clear, we didn’t set foot in the pool or the jaccuzi […] I learned my lesson, I know there were too many people because we ran out of toilet paper.”



The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via email.