‘The only thing I ever did was tell on one of you guys for groping a woman’: Passenger says Air Canada blacklisted him after he reported flight attendant

They say no good deed goes unpunished. One man may very well agree with the old adage after he said he was blacklisted by Air Canada for reporting an employee’s alleged misconduct.

In a viral video that has amassed more than 80,000 likes and 473,000 views since being posted two days ago, TikTok user Red Eye Jedi (@acidrayne007) called the airline out for allegedly blacklisting him after he reported an alleged in-flight “groping.”

The TikToker says that during a flight in 2021 from Montreal to Vancouver, passengers (including himself) caught a male employee inappropriately touching a female passenger.

In a follow-up video with 143,000 views, he says a male flight attendant rubbed his hand over a sleeping woman’s chest mid-flight. He says that he called out this Air Canada attendant and the attendant acted surprised.

So why was he blacklisted?

He says a female flight attendant returned and told the TikToker and another witness that they were “causing a disturbance.” He says that the pilot and security did nothing about the alleged incident when he brought it to their attention after the flight.

“I did curse on the plane,” the TikToker said, noting that he yelled mid-flight to the alleged offender: “What the f*ck are you doing?”

The incident was not apparently captured on video. But a second witness corroborated it in the TikTok comments.

Though he believed he was being a good Samaritan, a year later he said he was blacklisted from travel on the airline.

“Blacklisted,” he said. “I cannot fly on an Air Canada flight.”

After recently booking a flight and arriving to the airport with his party, he was allegedly denied boarding on the aircraft.

“The only thing I ever did was tell on one of you guys for groping a woman,” he reportedly told airline workers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Air Canada via email and Red Eye Jedi via TikTok comments.

In the comments section, TikTokers expressed outrage over the incident and the airline’s treatment of the man who reported it.

“@Air Canada you have some explaining to do,” one commenter wrote.

“What the hell? @Air Canada,” user Laura asked.

“@Air Canada do you really support this?” an angry commenter posted. “I will be changing my flights!”

However, another TikToker who claims to be the airline’s employee fired back at the Red Eye Jedi for accusing Air Canada of turning a blind eye to sexual assault.

“How dare you accuse the airline I fly for,” user Dirk DaJager wrote. “Air Canada has always maintained that highest integrity in aviation.”

“You must think every accusation is false then since you worship the airline,” a commenter responded. “How delusional.”