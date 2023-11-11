'Tis the season...for Advent calendars

It’s November, which means the countdown to Christmas has officially begun! But if you find yourself needing an extra boost of holiday spirit this year, perhaps you need to amp yourself up with an advent calendar.

What is an Advent Calendar?

According to NPR, the Advent season used to start on Nov. 30 and end in January. It marked the four-week period used to prepare for the baptism of new Christians during January’s Feast of Epiphany.

Eventually, it began to be associated with the coming of Christ, and was increasingly linked to Christmas. These days, Advent calendars start on Dec. 1 and end on either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Traditional calendars date back to the 19th century, and the marking of each day was usually accompanied by a small treat, say a candle, or a Bible verse. These transformed into chocolate-filled calendars, with Cadbury starting commercial production in 1971.

But modern day calendars aren’t just a way for children to countdown the days until Christmas—they’re for adults as well. Today’s calendars are also filled with much more creative (sometimes expensive) treats. Companies have started using them as a marketing tool, made to be displayed for the entire month of Christmas, and most importantly, shared on social media.

Popular Advent Calendars in 2023

A quick TikTok search for the term “Advent calendar” brings up results for some of this year’s most popular versions.

One of the top hits is a video showcasing the House of Dior’s Le 30 Montaigne Holiday 2023 Advent Calendar. The calendar is inspired by the facade of the brand’s historic boutique in Paris and the Tuileries Garden. Each calendar comes replete with travel sized makeup, perfused, skincare, and candles.

Staying in the beauty realm, Sephora’s Advent calendar is another popular version, with multiple users giving props to the brand for their great sampling of products.

Customers on the lookout for a great deal will no doubt be attracted to the Advent calendar from Bloomingdale’s which is said to contain $750 worth of products in a calendar that only costs $156. Gifts from Bloomingdale’s version include a La Prairie eye cream, lipstick from Valentino, and perfume from Ex Nihilo.

A search for calendars on Amazon reveals the top three most-purchased versions this year. Jam company Bonne Maman has the most popular, with their calendar including 23 mini jams and one honey jar. Next is a Holiday Teddy Bear Chocolate Candy Advent Calendar from Lindt. And third is a beauty-themed calendar from makeup brand W7.

Advent Calendar fail

Not all commercial Advent calendars are successful. In 2021, Chanel released an $825 calendar, only to have customers call out the brand for the lackluster gifts inside, despite the hefty price tag. The Daily Dot even reported on one TikToker who got blocked by the brand after she posted about how disappointed she was with the product.

Similarly, Mashed rates this year’s Williams Sonoma Chuck’s Luxury Advent Calendar as one of the year’s worst, claiming that the calendar has been lambasted by customers for its high price tag of almost $300, considering the gifts that are inside it.

Conclusion

With the many different themes and tastes covered by Advent calendars, these age-old calendars make wonderful gifts for loved ones and yourself. But while the calendars have been on sale since August, popular ones tend to sell out quite fast so do yourself a favor and act fast.

After all, what better way to slow down this season and welcome Christmas into your home.