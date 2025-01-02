‘Nah, amazon and rock auto is where I’m going’: Expert says go to Advance Auto Parts for tools now ‘before it’s too late.’ Is he right?

If you need new tools but are waiting to get them at a discount, check Advance Auto Parts.

That’s the advice Blue Collar HQ (@bluecollarhq) gave in a recent TikTok that’s accrued over 366,000 views on the platform.

“Yeah, so this video’s for anyone who turns wrenches or likes to work on their car,” he says. “Or has anything they need to change at all. If you have an Advance Auto Parts store near you. Go there now.”

The TikToker doesn’t divulge why this is the case, but he’s adamant about folks visiting the retailer.

“I’m not gonna give any more details because it’s already kinda [expletive] crazy,” he says. “But, if you really need something just go there. I’m sure you can Google it, please don’t spoil it in the comments. Just, holy [expletive].”

What’s going on with Advance Auto Parts?

In response to the TikToker’s exhortations, several users on the platform pointed to recent news pertaining to the retailer. USA Today reported on Nov. 15, 2024, that hundreds of chain locations would close their doors. Furthermore, this will result in hundreds of jobs being lost in the process.

The root cause is primarily attributed to “sluggish demand.” The outlet went on the delineate particulars of Advance Auto Parts’ dip in sales. “The car part supplier’s gross profit increased 11% in the third quarter this year compared to the nearly 37% increase in last year’s third quarter.”

Consequently, “executives said the drop in profits will force the closure of more than 700 locations by the middle of 2025.”

There were other factors, however, that contributed to the onslaught of closures. Reuters wrote that during a post-earnings call, managers at the company said hurricanes were partly to blame. Additionally, the CrowdStrike IT outage in October 2024 which affected “millions of windows systems” further complicated matters.

Is Advance Auto Parts offering clearance prices?

As a result of these closures, shoppers have reported steep discounts on offerings from the retailer. To liquidate its stores, prices have purportedly been slashed on a wide selection of items.

One Redditor posted a photo of an Advance Auto Parts haul in the site’s r/Tools sub.

“Wondering if everyone knows about the clearance going on at advance auto parts,” the user wrote. The picture contained a variety of drill and socket bits, a full DieHard Hex & Star bit socket set, pliers, and other products. They wrote that there was a “whole bunch more” at the store and that markdowns were made at the register. So, shoppers shouldn’t be discouraged by the price tags listed on store shelves.

Additionally, the Redditor posted an Air Table link that featured a list of different products and their respective discounts. Chainsaw files, according to the web page, are 100% off from its original $6.79 price. A $90 DieHard 1/4″ and 3/8″ ratchet socket set is now marked down to $36. One of the steepest discounts listed is a 152-piece socket wrench set that originally sold for $160. Its new price is listed at $64.

Shoppers respond

As of November, there were 4,700 Advance Auto Parts stores located throughout the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

TikTok users who saw Blue Collar HQ’s post corroborated his messaging. “They’re going out of business and closing all stores so it’s a huge discount,” one person wrote.

However, there were others who stated that not all stores are selling discounted goods. One user specified that only locations closing up shop are liquidating their inventory. “Our dealership gets parts from there often. It is only the stores that are closing and not all stores are closing,” they wrote.

Another echoed this sentiment, urging discount seekers to call ahead. “Not all locations are closing. Check before you go,” they said.

There were also conflicting reports from folks who argued that the closures were regionally based. “I was told only west coast stores are closing,” one user wrote. Another penned, “Only in East coast,” to which Blue Collar HQ replied, “I live on the west coast.”

Someone else said that the clearance items at closing stores are moving fast. “Yeah, my local Advanced Auto Parts store was picked clean two weeks ago,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Advance Auto Parts via email and Blue Collar HQ via TikTok comment for further information.



