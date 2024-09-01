‘It’s a Honda’: Acura driver comes in with wheels that squeak when turned. Mechanic says only seasoned mechanics know what the real issue is

One of the most frustrating experiences for a car owner is when multiple mechanics can’t diagnose what’s wrong with your vehicle. It leaves you feeling helpless, unsure of where to turn next, and often leads to wasted time and money on unnecessary repairs.

According to data by WorldMetrics, American car owners pay around $500 for an average car repair. But with 34% delaying necessary fixes due to financial constraints, paying for unnecessary repairs feels especially frustrating.

Fortunately, experienced mechanics who can diagnose issues from a mile away are still out there. The Canada-based auto shop Carlife Automotives (@carlifeautomotives21) recently took to TikTok to point out that only true experts can pinpoint certain tricky problems.

An Acura with squeaky wheels

In the clip, which has garnered over 897,000 views at the time of writing, they show a tire slowly turning, accompanied by a loud squeaking sound.

“Only real mechanic know whats the issue,” reads the video’s text overlay.

Under the video, there are 2,366 comments speculating about what the issue could be.

“Steering rack and bushings,” guessed one commenter.

“Control arm bushings,” offered up another.

“It’s a Honda,” joked a third.

What is a ball joint?

However, there was one comment that got the auto shop’s approval in the form of a like, and it was user @wrenchitmobileautocare who simply wrote: “Ball joint.”

According to a Cars.com article, the ball joint is a crucial part of the suspension system that helps the wheels move smoothly.

When a ball joint is worn or damaged, it can cause several symptoms, including unusual tire wear, steering problems, and the kind of loud squeaking sound observed in the clip–leading to unsafe driving in the long term.

Other internet users share their stories

Similar stories have sparked internet discussion in recent months.

For example, a car mechanic recently pointed out how critical parts like ball joints, now made of plastic, have been shattering under the strain of driving, leading to widespread frustration among drivers.

Another recent TikTok clip showed the risks of improperly installing a ball joint, when a truck owner’s DIY repair led to significant damage to the steering system.

We’ve reached out to Carlife Automotives (@carlifeautomotives21) for comment via TikTok comment and direct message.

