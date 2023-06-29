‘All these bags is one McDonald’s order’: Uber Eats driver has to deliver 9 bags of food for just one order, doesn’t get tipped

Delivery drivers have long complained about the disparity between order size and the amount they’re paid to deliver it.

Back in March, a DoorDash driver on TikTok complained about being asked to deliver 4 cases of water up 3 flights of stairs, only to receive a paltry payment and no tip.

In May, an Instacart driver was tasked with delivering an order that contained 26 six-packs of soda, only receiving around $22.50 including a tip.

Then, in June, another Instacart driver showed a prospective order for which they would be paid $15.91 with a $22.21 tip. The order contained 3 tons of mulch.

Now, another user has sparked discussion after posting a video noting the poor pay they received for a large delivery.

In a clip with over 18,000 views, TikTok user @beyondcalled shows an Uber Eats order with 9 bags of McDonald’s food. For this order, he says he will be paid $10. When he actually delivers the food, he does not receive a tip.

“The money already not lining up,” says the TikToker, looking at the large order.

In the comments section, many users agreed that the pay was inadequate for the amount of food delivered.

“$1.10 per bag,” noted a user. “smh they know they wrong I would have canceled that delivery.”

“People want service but don’t want to tip accordingly. Pick up your own food if you can’t tip appropriately,” said another. “I feel for you man.”

“that should have been 20 dollars for that one,” stated a third.

“nope.. carrying all that to the car.. keeping warm and organized.. then taking it all out of the car to the location.. maybe up stairs.. NOPE,” detailed a further TikToker.

However, others countered that the TikToker should not have taken the order in the first place if they had a problem with the payment, as drivers can see their prospective payment before taking an order.

“if all the food is going to 1 place, it would be considered 1 trip,” explained a user. “how much do you expect to make from 1 trip?”

“Bro, you know how much you’re getting paid before you accept the order, so why are you even complaining just like seriously,” wrote a second.

“well with uber it tells you what they order,” shared an additional TikToker. “its up to you if you wana accept or not n if u do you cN cancel the pickup.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Uber via email and @beyondcalled via TikTok comment.