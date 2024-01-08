‘They seen 8-10-foot creatures’: Miami artist says aliens were teleporting and shape-shifting, accuses police of deleting phone pics

Usually when the words “aliens” and “Miami” are in the same sentence, it involves two people screaming their heads off at each other about immigration. However, musician and TikToker Ben Da Donnn’s (@bendadonnn) messaging regarding aliens in Miami has nothing to do with citizenship status, but rather extraterrestrial beings that he claims to have seen with his own eyes.

Ben posted about his experience with the alleged beings, saying that people even managed to snap photos of them. However, he claims authorities got their hands on folks’ devices, presumably before they could save or transfer them, and that they’re nowhere to be found. Depending on the phones they’re using, there are ways to retrieve these photos from the device’s internal memory if he or anyone else was interested in chirping back at the “pics or it didn’t happen” crowd.

He begins his clip with a foreword that he is taking a break from his regularly scheduled silly-goose-esque activities on TikTok to bring his followers a message about the bizarre encounter he recently had in The Magic City.

“OK, look. I don’t know no easy way to say this, and I know I joke a lot but ain’t nothing funny today,” he says. “All right so boom, the other day, Jan. 1, it was a whole lot of police cars at Bayside right around the corner, Biscayne Blvd. You all know where it’s at. It was 50 to 100 police cars and they claimed that it was some kids that got into an altercation they started fighting and shooting fireworks and they had sticks.”

Ben makes it pretty obvious that he thinks there’s something fishy about this tale, and it’s got nothing to do with the tourist trap restaurants in South Beach serving up seafood. “I been living in Miami over 10 years. That sounds like a 6-10 police car job, if that,” he explains. “There was a hundred police cars, y’all. So boom. I’mma get straight to it I’m not with all that beating around the bush.”

Here’s where things start to sound like a scene straight out of the last great movie M. Night Shyamalan directed.

“They seen 8-10 foot creatures walking down Biscayne Blvd. and walking on Bayside,” Ben claims. It said they didn’t have no hands, they didn’t have no feet, but they was just like… They weren’t aggressive, they weren’t trying to hurt nobody, kinda like look like they were lost. They were like teleporting and coming back quickly and shape-shifting… yeah that is crazy. I can’t even say not in a crazy way. In such a superior way, they weren’t scared of us at all. I don’t know who you believe in. What entity what higher power, but you need to start believing in something, Miami, cause they here…”

It’s not as though these alleged beings who were unconcerned with humans were simply able to waltz around unprovoked by folks who were freaking out. According to Ben, some folks were very quick to demonstrate to these aliens how seriously Floridians take their Second Amendment rights.

“I don’t know what they want, they said people got to shooting at them. And they weren’t scared of police or nothing,” he says. “What that tell y’all? Why you think they build them bunkers? And y’all are sitting here, ‘Oh this a conspiracy.’ Ain’t nothing about this no conspiracy. These is facts. They taking people’s phones, deleting pictures. Look it up!”

Ben suggests that people may have difficulty finding sources online because he claims these sources are being scrubbed from the internet. The Daily Dot has found no evidence that this is the case, nor has the Daily Dot been able to confirm reports of the beings in question.

Ben continued to comment on his purported alien encounter on X (formerly Twitter) where he joked that he would like to befriend the aliens and possibly smoke up with them. He followed up that post with another, claiming that a local news station wanted to interview him about his experience with the shape-shifting aliens.

Another X user claims that the story about a bunch of youngsters brawling and battling each other with lit fireworks was all made up. However, an X community post pushed back on their assertion, citing the verified report from WSVN that a mass fight involving fireworks and unruly kids did indeed happen; the story appears to contain footage of the incident here.

Missing from the clip are the giant creatures Ben was talking about, however, Ben’s assertion that there were “hundreds” of cop cars isn’t unfounded. An X video uploaded on Jan. 5 shows a chaotic scene where active squad cars collectively sound off their sirens.

According to some devoted #MiamiAlienBelievers, the beings that Ben was referring to were Nephilim; you can read the Daily Dot’s additional coverage on the Miami Aliens story here.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ben via Instagram direct message for further comment.