‘I have been living with so many symptoms’: Woman thinks she has cancer, cries after finding out it will be $700 just to talk to doctor

A woman on TikTok says that she thinks she has cancer, but it’s going to cost over $700 just to get an initial consult with a doctor.

Taylor Gardner (@taylorgarder) uploaded a short video lamenting her situation to the social media app on Monday, saying, “I just found out that it is $700 just to ask a doctor at MD Anderson Cancer Center just to have an evaluation to see if I can do further testing to see if I have cancer.”

The TikToker was in tears as she detailed her situation.

“I have been living with so many symptoms for two and a half years,” she says.

She says she has a swollen lymph node at the back of her neck for the past eight months and shows the camera the area on her body.

“Every doctor doesn’t take me seriously,” Taylor says. “So I finally went and tried to get an appointment MD Anderson, and they said it was $700 just to talk to the doctor. And that’s just without testing.”

“Our medical system is so f*cked,” Taylor says before the video cuts off.

Taylor is far from alone in her medical situation as health care in America continues to be out of reach for many everyday people. A Gallup poll showed in 2022, that “38% of Americans said they or a family member skipped or delayed medical care” due to the high cost of treatment. But as CBS report notes, “foregoing essential medical care carries serious consequences and can compound costs of treatment down the road.”

The TikTok post received over 132,000 views and over 500 comments. Many viewers offered their advice on how Taylor could navigate the situation.

“I believe you have to get a diagnosis of cancer before you get tests at MD Anderson,” said one person.

“I know MD Anderson is the best but as soon as your medical insurance kicks in see any in network oncologist,” wrote another, to which the TikToker replied that she was going to look into local oncologists.

“I had a swollen lymph that i got an ultrasound that said inconclusive. They then had to remove it to biospy. It wasnt cancerous, luckily. But this finally got a dr to take me seriously after being,” shared someone else.

In another video, Taylor detailed her many other symptoms, which include an unexplained rash, extreme fatigue, migraines, a persistent cough, and chronic gastritis. She also adds that she’s been tested for a host of other diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and a variety of parasites, but all of the tests have come back negative, and doctors haven’t been able to give her any answers.

