‘When healthcare in the US is so expensive’: Festival-goer gets sore throat checked out at festival medical tent to save money

Chalk up another low point for the American healthcare system—or lack of it, really. This TikToker needed a check-up, but rather than seeing a primary care physician, they opted for a cheaper alternative: the medical tent at their local EDM festival.

Now her viewers are dunking on the U.S. insurance-based system and saying we all might as well get our needed procedures handled by the folks at the music festival first aid tent—at least the lobby music will be better.

Cami (@camisplaylist) runs a TikTok account dedicated to fashion, concerts, and music, but she found herself making a statement about healthcare with the video she posted on Tuesday. The short video received 1.2 million views and counting since it was posted, and most of its 804 comments are mocking the united state’s lack of affordable healthcare.

The video shows Cami outside of a festival tent cradling a canned energy drink. It then pans to the medical tent.

The on-screen text reads, “When healthcare in the US is so expensive you take your friend to a music festival so he can get his sore throat checked at the medical tent for free.”

Cami adds in the caption, “No literally is cheaper to go to a music festival than the hospital and you get a concert as a lil treat after so.”

While Cami’s assessment of healthcare cost is no doubt on the money, her video triggered hundreds of meme-like responses from commenters jokingly claiming to have had major medical procedures performed at some of the country’s biggest musical festivals in mockery of the current state of medical costs.

“It’s true, I got a Pap smear at EDC 2016,” LanaDelRabies (@lanadelrabies) wrote.

“It’s true I got a colonoscopy @ Coachella last year,” another quipped.

“I got my iud inserted at beyond,” Sabrina (@supreme_springrow) wrote, prompting Cami to reply, “I spit my wine LMAOOOO GURL.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cami via email for further response.