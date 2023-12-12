‘Someone tag the girl with the list’: Woman says she paid $70 for her child’s cereal at restaurant

How much would you pay to put a smile on your child’s face? Some people would say the sky’s the limit but those of us who have more limited means might cap the price well below what the Magic Kingdom charges for breakfast.

At least for $70 an (adult) head, we would hope that our precious angel would at least get a waffle and not a bowlful of cereal.

Mom Autumn Scott has been documenting her family’s recent visit to Disney World via her TikTok account since the start of December but she probably didn’t expect her footage of breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table in the Magic Kingdom to go viral.

Her Dec. 1 TikTok has picked up 1.1 million views and counting after going viral for what appears to be a very expensive bowl of cereal.

The video features Scott’s traveling companion Kaitlin LeBeouf and LeBeouf’s child. The screen text reads $70 Cereal. The camera pans to LeBeouf and Scott can be heard asking, “Show me what your kid got for 70 dollars.”

The camera pans to LeBeouf’s daughter who reluctantly displays a bowl of “Cinderella cereal.” LeBeouf seems happy to be at Disney and treating her daughter to a unique Disney experience but many viewers blanched at the restaurant’s pricetag.

“Now I don’t feel as ripped off over my son’s $60 Cinderella chicken nuggets,” @rachelmpmom wrote.

“My mom would of popped my lip real quick,” another commented.

In a more drastic comment, one viewer wrote, “Someone tag the girl with the list,” referring to the crowdsourced “Yuni’s Pros and Cons List of Having Children,” list—which leans in favor of NOT having kids.

However, the truth is the cereal itself did not cost $70 by itself. The price was part of an inclusive buffet that featured a variety of food choices as well as a meet-and-greet with “Cinderella” herself and other Disney characters.

Viewer Brian Dunn (@blizzzard29) pointed this out, writing, “The whole breakfast is $69.99 and $42.00 for kids. Still expensive AF but not $70 for just the cereal.”

Scott responded, “Correct. This video was made just as a joke but people got pissed real quick lol.”

Disney World’s website describes Cinderella’s Royal Table as a “one-of-a-kind Fairytale Dining experience,” in Cinderella‘s castle in the heart of the theme park. Customers can reserve for breakfast or lunch.

Customers can “dine in a storybook setting surrounded by soaring stone archways, majestic medieval flags and spectacular stained-glass windows overlooking Fantasyland,” and “enjoy a visit with Disney Princesses.”

According to the menu, reservations for adults cost $69 with children’s reservations set at $42 (both plus tax and gratuity). The menu features many options (including cereal).

The Daily Dot has reached out to Disneyworld via email for a statement.

Scott doesn’t seem to mind the touristy prices. In a follow-up video captioned “worth it,” she shows her daughters fully enjoying their post-breakfast meeting with Cinderella.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Scott via TikTok for further comment.