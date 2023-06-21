‘Disney is nickel-and-diming patrons every chance they get’: Customer breaks down Genie Plus’ Lightning Lane rules. It doesn’t go well

A Disney Parks & Resorts customer went viral on TikTok after explaining the difference between various entrance passes.

Sabrina Paulson (@thrillingadventuresofsab) posted a video dispelling some of the myths guests might have about Genie+ and Lightning Lane passes. As of Wednesday morning, her clip had nearly 10,000 views.

For those unfamiliar, a Lightning Lane pass lets guests fast-track the line for specific Disney attractions. The prices typically range between $7 to $17 per individual per ride. The Genie app, meanwhile, is a free mobile app which provides “tailored recommendations” to guests and has a built-in itinerary creator.

Guests who opt for the Genie+ add-on pay an additional $25 per day, per guest in order to “enjoy Lightning Lane entry arrival windows for a different set of select attractions all day long,” according to the parks’ website.

Paulson said that some Genie+ customers believe that they have unlimited Lightning Lane usage for all park rides. However, she said that this isn’t true. All guests need to reserve a “return time” on an available Lightning Lane ride via their Genie app, provided that they have paid for the Genie+ add-on.

“Most rides are going to have a ‘Lightning Lane.’ When you purchase Genie+, that’s the Lightning Lane that you are buying access to,” Paulson said. “So that one Genie+ purchase … is getting you into the physical Lightning Lane for most of the attractions.”

In short, Paulson said that customers who purchase the Genie+ will have access to book return times in order to better utilize the Lightning Lane—or the fastest lane at most attractions.

But purchasing both passes doesn’t guarantee speedy entry on all rides. “There are a few attractions … that are not included in Genie+ because they are such popular attractions,” Paulson warned. That means, even if you do have the Genie+ app and want fast lane access, certain rides will require even more money to fast track the line.

“So you can buy Genie+ at the beginning of the day and then you’ll be able to book return times to use the lightning lanes for most attractions,” Paulson said. “But then if you also want to use the Lightning Lanes for those more in-demand attractions, you can go and buy those separately. That’s where individual Lightning Lane comes in.”

She continued: “I think people … think that when you buy Genie+, you can just automatically use every single Lightning Lane. But you do have to go and make sure that you choose a return time.”

Paulson has published several other TikTok videos with tips on how to appropriately use Disney’s Genie+ and Lightning Lane passes. But most viewers weren’t impressed. Some said that Paulson’s explanation only further solidified that Disney is fleecing its guests.

“Disney is nickel-and-diming patrons every chance they get,” one commenter said.

“It does not need to be so complex,” another wrote.

Another commenter seemed shocked that guests would have to purchase both a Genie+ pass and individual Lightning Lane passes.

“So you have to buy G+ and then the Individual Lightning Lanes? That’s crazy,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Disneyland and Paulson via email.