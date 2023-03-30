‘Not her buying all the snacks for $1.25 each to put on the shelves’: 7-Eleven worker buys chips in bulk at Dollar Tree to restock

It seems like the savings at Dollar Tree are so good that even other retailers are standing in line to take advantage of the deals.

In a viral TikTok video, user P (@bit__ch1996) caught a woman in a 7-Eleven employee shirt buying up a mound of snacks from a Dollar Tree location. The video shows bags of various chips being rung up as a text overlay in the video reads, “Not her buying all the snacks for $1.25 each to put on the shelves in [7-Eleven] for 3xs the price.”

If you’re in the habit of saving money on snacks or packing your pockets with goodies before heading into the movie theater because you don’t feel like taking out a mortgage just to afford some Sno-Caps, then you’re probably well acquainted with Dollar Store candy prices.

However, there are some who strongly recommend that folks closely check the expiration dates of these food products. Go Banking Rates writes that due to the smaller staff sizes budget stores like Dollar Tree keep in store, they may not have enough personnel to monitor items to ensure they aren’t passed their expiration dates, which are different than the “best by” dates labeled on foods.

The outlet argues that if customers want to ensure that they’re getting the freshest wares as possible at dollar stores, then it’s probably best to visit ones that have higher amounts of customer traffic. The more products that are flying off the shelves, the better chance you’re going to get newer merchandise.

According to a viewer who saw @bit_ch1996’s post, it’s common for convenience stores to purchase items from Dollar Tree to sell at their own respective businesses. “Yeah every store does that she crazy tho it would be cheaper if she ordered it in bulk,” they claimed.

Another user said that Starbucks does the same thing when the popular coffee chain brand runs out of an item. “Starbucks buys Simply Lemonade when they run out of Lemonade lol,” they shared.

Other folks didn’t really seem to have a problem with the practice, citing a parallel example. “No different than buying goodwill items ans reselling for a profit,” one commenter argued. “Thats why business exist. To make a profit.”

“I used to do this at school, i made BANKKK,” another claimed.

A third added, “I do this at school my dollar tree sometimes has 1lb of takis for $1.25 I buy them all and sell them in a few hours for $7 a bag.”

Some reasoned that the snacks may have been for the employee’s Easter holiday rather than to stock the shelves at her place of work. “Maybe those are for her kids’ easter baskets,” one suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @bit__ch1996 via TikTok comment, as well as to 7-Elevent and Dollar Tree via email for further information.